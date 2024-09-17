A ‘Bridgerton’ fan-favorite is confirmed to return for season 4, but there may be trouble in paradise

Bridgerton is Netflix’s sensation series. It is a historical romance anthology mixing long-forgotten times with steamy, heartwarming romance. With season 4 officially in production, Bridgerton has officially confirmed a fan-favorite character’s return, but it seems to come with a twist.

Bridgerton is currently Netflix’s biggest show, with all three seasons deeply rooted on its Top 10 list of other Hall of Famers including Wednesday and Stranger Things. The series debuted in 2020, and is based on Julia Quinn’s popular novel series of the same name. The Regency-era series follows one of the eight Bridgerton siblings every season. Season 1 began with the second-eldest and oldest daughter, Daphne, followed by firstborn Anthony in season 2, and most recently Colin’s love story in season 3.

While the series follows different characters each season, many recurring characters are also given the spotlight aside from the main couple. That’s one reason why the show skipped book 3 in Quinn’s series, An Offer from a Gentleman, and put Colin’s love story ahead of the rightful follower — Benedict, the second-born. Colin and Penelope had been on the show since the premiere and their romance and back stories couldn’t have been skipped for one more season, letting Benedict take a back seat and develop him further before finally reaching his well-deserved season.

With production formally underway, fans will be delighted by the news that one fan-favorite Bridgerton sibling is slated to make a return in season 4.

Anthony Bridgerton will return to Bridgerton — but what about Kate?

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the ultimate rake-turned-perfect-husband is officially coming back, according to Netflix. Season 4 will see Luke Thompson’s Benedict find romance with the mysterious Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, played by series newcomer Yerin Ha. The new season will also see a host of familiar faces.

To our utter delight, the list of returners included our beloved Polin, fresh off their happily ever after in season 3. Jonathan Bailey is also returning, despite his busy schedule filming the Jurassic World reboot. And while there are several new and returning faces, one name is missing: Simone Ashley’s Kate Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley debuted in season 2 as the female lead and reprised her role as the new Viscountess Bridgerton after her wedding to Anthony. The two had several meaningful scenes in season 3, including giving valuable advice to Colin, and announcing their pregnancy. However, by the end of the season, the two agreed to travel to India and have their baby there, a decision that wasn’t very popular with the fans given the dangers of such a journey during Kate’s late pregnancy. Naturally, it did cover the possibility of the actors not reprising their roles due to other commitments.

Does that mean something ominous in store Kate and Anthony? That seems unlikely. The historical romance drama is focused on finding the eight Bridgerton siblings love, and they wouldn’t take it away from Anthony, especially given how much he loves Kate. However, with the new additions to the cast, they simply might not have a good story for Kate this season.

Fans were ecstatic to hear of Bailey’s reprisal as Anthony because he’s been in every season so far. Since Phoebe Dynevor didn’t return as Daphne in season 3, fans feared that might also be the case for Anthony. Luckily, it isn’t.

okay now confirm simone ashley so I can sleep peacefully at night knowing kanthony is returning 🙁 — jess (@memirsofjess) September 16, 2024

Which country will they ship him and Kate off to this time? 😭 — cowbow_craig (@shelfofsolitude) September 16, 2024

Now, all we need is for Netflix to confirm Simone Ashley’s return. After the disappointment that Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t return as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Dynevor’s absence in seasons 3 and 4, people don’t need Kate to follow the same pattern. So, if the Lady Whistledown is reading this: please, give us Kate.

Luckily, it seems like she might be a part of it, after all. Eagle-eyed Bridgerton fans noticed that Yerin Ha followed Ashley on Instagram, and Ashley followed her back. While that is hardly an official confirmation, it does lean into Ha’s words that everyone on set — including Ashley —welcomed her with open arms. Ashley’s approval as a former female lead and only female newcomer so far would mean a lot, especially with her returning to the show.

