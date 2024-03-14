All ‘One Day’ Netflix episodes ranked worst to best

Adapted from David Nicholl’s novel, One Day traces the journey of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, brought to life by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall spanning two decades.

The Netflix series unfolds through 14 episodes, delving into the profound and emotional connection between the two characters. Set on July 15th each year, the narrative beautifully captures the evolution of their friendship, blossoming into a complex on-and-off romance. A truly romantic feast, the series has become a huge streaming sensation!

A ranking of all the One Day episodes

14. Episode 3

After graduating in 1990, Emma and Dexter find themselves grappling with the challenges of kickstarting fulfilling careers in London. While the post-graduate dilemma echoes with many, this episode lacks the emotional depth and momentum that characterize other episodes, as it unfolds without significant relationship milestones or memorable moments.

13. Episode 2

In the second episode of One Day, Emma and Dexter are shown one year after their first encounter, navigating distinct paths in the year 1989. While Dexter embraces a glamorous lifestyle, mingling in an Italian villa, Emma explores the serene English countryside. Despite maintaining communication, the physical distance mirrors the clear difference in their lifestyles.

12. Episode 8

Facing potentially losing her job due to questionable decisions and experiencing dissatisfaction in her relationship, Emma eventually breaks up with her boyfriend Ian. Although the episode portrays a crucial breakup, it regrettably lacks an emotionally charged moment. Unlike other episodes that have left a profound impact, this particular split fails to resonate as deeply with the audience.

11. Episode 4

In this episode, underlying tensions are revealed while the main characters are on a holiday in GreeceAs hidden desires are unveiled, the anticipation for long-awaited clarity intensifies, but both Emma and the audience are left disheartened.

10. Episode 11

In Episode 11, Dexter undergoes significant personal growth and heightened self-awareness. While grappling with the challenges of domestic life within his troubled marriage, he stumbles upon an old mixtape from Emma, triggering a flood of memories and lingering emotions. The episode primarily centers on nostalgic reflection rather than showing passion, which makes it lack emotional impact.

9. Episode 1

The first episode of One Day sets the tone for the entire season and put down the crucial groundwork for Emma and Dexter’s first meeting on graduation night. The interplay between flirtation and emotional depth is enthralling, but the ultimate path of their connection remains uncertain. Despite the great performances and writing, the episode simply serves as an open introduction to their unfolding story.

8. Episode 10

The episode shows the audience Dexter’s much-awaited redemption arc. After many years of not speaking to each other, Emma and Dexter reunite at Tilly’s wedding. And just like that, the reunion is geared towards conflict as their connection persists.

7. Episode 9

While having dinner with his girlfriend Sylvie’s family, Dexter fumbles many social cues. His awkwardness however, injects some humor into the episode. Even with this new relationship blossoming, however, Emma remains in his thoughts. In general, the episode combines humor and poignant moments, propelling Dexter’s journey into adulthood amidst challenging circumstances.

6. Episode 7

This episode gave a heart-wrenching depiction of Emma and Dexter’s dinner date. Dexter’s grandiose exhibition of success disappoints Emma, and many uncomfortable truths are revealed. Deep-seated fissures in their relationship surface during a painful confrontation, exposing years of unresolved misunderstandings. Despite how intense it becomes, the argument catalyzed elevating the authenticity and stakes of the moment.

5. Episode 6

Here, Dexter undergoes a harrowing collapse, sharply contrasting with Emma’s triumphant success as her theatre company debuts on opening night. Dexter grapples with the pressures of early fame, a painful ordeal to witness, yet it becomes a crucial turning point for his eventual redemption. This necessary low point paves the path for the reconstruction of his identity. Emma’s supportive subplot contributes depth, humanizing the consequences of Dexter’s actions.

4. Episode 14

In a poignant wrap-up, the final episode of One Day provides a well-deserved sense of hope following a series of challenges. With visits from figures of the past, Dexter grapples with long-overdue truths about himself and his connection with Emma. Although saying goodbye is difficult, the nostalgia carries a cleansing tone rather than a melancholic goodbye, with Dexter embracing the responsibilities of fatherhood and gaining a fresh perspective. After portraying two decades of ups and downs, the series concludes with a subdued yet impactful finale.

3. Episode 12

Dexter finally reunites with Emma in Paris in episode 12. The electric connection they had kept suppressed for so long reaches its peak, culminating in a passionate moment. Years of tension and longing come to an end as they finally surrender to their feelings. The slow-burning build-up that spanned years and went across continents made the eagerly anticipated intimacy feel thoroughly earned. However, within the fulfillment, there’s the dawning realization that the timing has never been in favor of the lovers.

2. Episode 5

While being one of the earlier episodes, this episode is incredibly emotionally impactful. After Dexter has an impulsive night out, he comes back home to his ailing mother who confronts his denial and squandered potential. Their intense confrontation highlights Dexter’s imminent loss intertwined with his mother’s illness. As he later seeks comfort in Emma’s arms, his failing efforts intensify the emotional turmoil. Infused with compassion and unflinching in its depiction, both the episode unveils an emotional aftermath that leaves a lasting impact.

1. Episode 13

The best episode of the entire season left hearts completely shattered. The abrupt tragedy of Emma’s demise delivers an astonishing blow. Mixed with the earlier moments filled with joy, career wins, personal development, and romantic clarity for both main characters, the episode was extremely impactful. The dramatic irony of their destinies left viewers clutching tissues the entire time. This heart-wrenching episode of One Day etches the love between Emma and Dexter permanently into the hearts of the audience.