Are Emily and Gabriel finally dating in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4?

The wait is over, Parisian lovers. Emily in Paris is back with season 4, and it follows Netflix’s frustrating new trend of releasing a whole batch of episodes at once, with the rest to follow at a later date. However, we all have one question: Is Emily finally dating Gabriel?

Emily in Paris follows Lily Collins’ colorful and lively fashionista Emily Cooper, an aspiring marketing executive. As her job sends her to Paris in season 1, she quickly falls in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), a rising chef. However, their happily ever after was nowhere in sight.

With a girlfriend (Camille), boyfriend (Alfie), and a pact in between, the show’s creators found numerous excuses to keep Emily and Gabriel apart so far. With season 3 ending with both of them finally single, fans have been waiting for a long time to find out if they’re finally getting their happily ever after in season 4.

I am happy to announce, Emily and Gabriel are finally dating

The road so far has not been paved for Emily’s high heels, as everything worked against her, but the moment has come. It was already embarrassing to keep them away from each other any longer. It’s been four seasons, people. Love triangles might’ve worked when The Vampire Diaries and Twilight were popular, with fandoms dividing into different teams rooting for their favorite ship, which was exciting. Times have changed, and playing with other people’s feelings is no longer très chic. Of course, there are arguments on either side, and Emily and Alfie were healthier together, but she and Gabriel never actually dated. Until now.

Emily and Gabriel have attempted to get together for so long but season 4 is finally their moment. With Alfie officially breaking up with Emily at Roland Garros, and Camille moving on with Sofia, the two had a clear path. There was some will-they-won’t-they wondering going on for a couple of episodes, but the two finally got together after the masquerade ball, and things seem good.

However, what worries me is that we have five episodes left. That is more than enough time for Gabriel and Emily to fall back into their regular drama and not end up together again. So far, their relationship seemed pretty stable and drama-free, but with Camille not being pregnant and alone again, and Alfie realizing he actually wanted to get back with Emily, will we go back to the same ol’ drama?

Hopefully not. Emily has a lot on her plate as is, and, after four seasons, she needs to show some growth. Emily has been going back to her old patterns for a long time and she never learns. After finally stepping out of her shell, broadening her horizons, and learning more about what she wanted, it’s time to show some character development. She had loved Gabriel for so long and Netflix should make sure it stays that way. We’ll find out on Sept. 12, when Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 drops.

