Complete ‘Love Is Blind: Mexico’ cast, confirmed

Love is Blind UK wasn’t the only version of the show to launch its first season this year. The reality TV franchise is quickly becoming unstoppable, as Netflix keeps greenlighting iterations of the love experiment in different locations.

Hosted by Omar and Lucy Chaparro, Love is Blind Mexico was just as drama-filled and entertaining as we’ve come to expect. Season 1 featured a delightfully dramatic set of characters that brought both romance and drama.

Karen Torales

Karen was an immediate fan favorite from her first few dates and interviews. Her down-to-earth nature and undeniable love for her daughter, Emi, caught Fernando’s attention and ultimately led the two down the altar where they both said yes. While there were some hiccups to their relationship such as her smoking habit and fiery personality, she was mostly drama-free all season.

Fernando Hernandez

Fernando is one of the most notable cast members of Love is Blind Mexico as he caught the attention of not one, or two, but three within the first few episodes of the show. Chio, Irais, and Karen were all smitten with the operations manager, but he ultimately decided to settle down with Karen.

Leti

Fans were immediately protective of Leti, especially when it came to her relationship with Saúl. From his proposal over a game of chess to his forceful kiss at the reveal, it was clear that Saúl just wasn’t the guy for Leti. While fans were happy to see her walk away from him, it sucked to hear that she still gave him a second chance before finally calling it quits.

Saúl

Saúl earned the title of series villain very early on, which was solidified when Leti left him right after the engagement trip to Tulum. From their first meeting, it was clear that Saúl desired more physical intimacy than Leti was willing to give.

Fernanda Riva Palacio

Fernanda was another fan-favorite character in the first few episodes and her bond with Gerardo seemed genuine. Unfortunately, they started to show some cracks such as their big debacle on pet care as Fernanda believed their dogs should be allowed in the house while Gerardo disagreed. The couple called it off before getting to the altar after spending their bachelor and bachelorette parties taking jabs at each other.

Gerardo Zapiain

Gerardo sang his way into Fernanda’s heart, as well as the audience’s, but it wasn’t enough to make their relationship last. He shared a connection with both Fernanda and Mafur in the pods, but ended up proposing to Fernanda. Despite their messy ending, he and Fernanda were able to end things on a good note and revealed that they were still amicable at the reunion.

Iraís Ramirez

From turning all the girls against Rocio, to sending Fernando gifts after he and Karen became exclusive, Iraís always seemed to be manipulating things one way or another. She got engaged to René but immediately rejected him at the reveal, only to reach out to him afterward claiming to be ‘overwhelmed.’ Many people regarded Iraís as an honorary villain of the season, and she and Rene didn’t make it to the altar.

René Angeles

Sexy doctor René was the heartthrob of the season, though his fiancé Iraís didn’t seem to think so. Iraís had Rene on a yo-yo, as the poor man tried and failed to please her, and they broke up twice before the season was over. René’s family didn’t approve of the experiment and his choice, and with all his doubts in mind, he ended up saying no at the altar.

Silvia Delgado

Silvi and Chema had one of the most seamless bonds this season. Of course, there was a love triangle, as Chema was caught between her and Alejandra, but he proposed to her in the end. She faced some unnecessary backlash from his mother who didn’t respect her job as a model, but she and Chema stayed strong for the majority of the experience. In a first for Love is Blind, the couple didn’t give an answer at the altar, and instead ran off together.

Chema Rivera

He and Silvi bonded over both losing their fathers, but his sometimes-shallow nature had people questioning his sincerity in the experiment. This was best displayed on her birthday when he said that his first thought about her at the reveal was that he didn’t like her dress and fake lashes. His bond with his daughter endeared him to Silvi and the audience a bit more, and while their runaway stunt at the altar was cute, they revealed that they were no longer together at the reunion.

Francesca Oettler

Francesca was another cast member with a daughter, and just like Karen, fans loved listening to her talk about her daughter, Mila. Her unending patience for her fiancé Willy and his non-committal nature made fans both frustrated and sympathetic. She clearly just wanted love and security, two things that Willy was unable to give, and she ended up saying no at the altar.

Willy Salomón