Dear gentle readers and aspiring actors, kindly stop sending the ‘Bridgerton’ casting director ‘unbelievable, unsolicited’ spicy videos

Bridgerton became a true phenomenon when it premiered in 2020, and many aspiring actors would love a part in the Netflix hit show. However, dear gentle reader, this article will teach you what NOT to do to get there.

Bridgerton is notorious for its steamy scenes between its lead characters, which is part of the appeal. However, the road there isn’t as easy as it seems. Despite the obvious chemistry between the show’s leads, behind the scenes, the actors work with an intimacy coordinator and are prepared on how to handle the scenes. The Bridgerton casting director, Kelly Valentine Hendry, has just revealed what not to do if you want to get featured on the Netflix hit show.

Bridgerton fans, don’t send unsolicited NSFW videos hoping you’ll get cast

While that might sound like common sense, it looks like this advice is very much needed. It’s only natural to want to join the beautiful cast of Bridgerton, especially since it’s Netflix’s most popular series yet. While Bridgerton might be filled with sexy moments, they have a time and a place, and actors signed on for this. During an appearance on the Should I Delete That? podcast, the show’s casting director, Kelly Valentine Hendry, revealed she often receives unsolicited, NSFW videos from aspiring actors.

“I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited. It’s sex, basically. Not actual sex, but it’s quite punchy, the stuff that comes through to me. Not nudie pictures, but not far off. It’s sad really.”

Hendry also explained that her inbox is almost always nearly full with people sending in steamy audition tapes. The last season wasn’t short of sexy moments, as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s romance included some steamy sequences, including the viral carriage ride and the mirror scene. However, they took careful planning and there were no unsolicited videos involved.

“We wanted to keep it true and authentic to Colin and Penelope. So it wasn’t just sexy for the sake of it. It was real and honest, and we’ve seen these two characters grow up within the show, so we really wanted to portray that. We talked about it a lot. We had a group chat with the intimacy coordinator. We would discuss back and forth.”

So, there you have it folks. Repeat with me: do not send unsolicited NSFW videos to casting directors – or anyone, ever.

