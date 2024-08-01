‘Demari can Kiss Me Goodbye’: Brianna Balram blasts her ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Beau, but did that salacious smooch end things for good?

Too Hot to Handle season 6 drama has already begun as couples break up, pair up with new retreat guests, and face banishment. In episode 1, an AI assistant Lana informed all cast members that they must follow the rules to protect the grand prize of $250,000.

In case of any rule break, contestants will face consequences for their actions and be fined money from a quarter of a million-dollar grand prize. Alongside Katherine and Kylisha, Bri was one of the players who didn’t take Lana’s rules seriously. She and Demari Davis instantly connected after entering the villa, with Bri confessiing to her desire for instant gratification.

Bri was quick to act impulsively on her wishes and kissed both Demari and Chris Aalli, breaking the rule and following what her heart told her to do. Lana was well aware of the rule break and banished Bri from the villa. Demari on the other hand, was upset that Bri had kissed Chris.

In the banishment quarters, Bri reflected on her mistakes and impulsive nature, she promised Lana to practice more self-control. After returning to the retreat, Demari and Bri made up and decided to fully commit to each another.

What went wrong between Demari and Bri?

Things were going smoothly between the two but Demari wanted to engage in physical intimacy. He saw how selfishly the other contestants were playing, kissing their partners even though each kiss cost the group $6000.

Bri had already been evicted from the retreat so was tiptoeing around the house, she warned Demari that they could not break the rules anymore. Later on, Lana planned a blind date for Demari to test his loyalty and commitment to Bri.

When Demari saw Valentina, he realized she was exactly his type. With the temptation timer on the spot, Lana interrupted their beach date and asked Demari if he would want to extend the date and give Valentina company. Demari agreed to do so.

The main problem with this decision was Bri’s second banishment. She was sent to the banishment quarters once again, but this time only until Demari was back from his date. The time extension made Bri realize he would leave her for someone else who was prettier. By the time Demari’s date ended, he couldn’t hold himself back from kissing Valentina and second-guessed his decision to let Bri back into the retreat.

The upcoming episodes will reveal where Demari and Bri’s relationship heads toward.

