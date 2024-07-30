‘Exhausting and extremely upsetting’: Richard Gadd finally breaks his silence on Fiona Harvey’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ lawsuit

The evolving legal drama brought about by the Netflix series Baby Reindeer has now taken yet another turn. Scottish comedian and the creator of the hit thriller, Richard Gadd, has finally spoken out regarding the lawsuit filed by Fiona Harvey against Netflix.

Recommended Videos

To catch you up to speed, Harvey claims that the Baby Reindeer character Martha is based on her, and has accused the streaming giant of defamation, negligence, and privacy violations. Harvey is aeeking over $170 million (£133 million) in damages, and alleges that the show broadcasted “brutal lies” about her to millions of viewers, inaccurately depicting her as a convicted criminal who served time in prison for stalking.

Richard Gadd breaks his silence

On July 29, 2024, Richard Gadd, the creator and star of Baby Reindeer, detailed his harrowing experience in a court filing, describing the “stalking, harassment, abuse, and threats” he allegedly suffered from Harvey between 2014 and 2017.

He emphasized that the series is “emotionally true” to his life, even if not a “beat-for-beat recounting.” According to Gadd, their initial meeting at the Hawley Arms pub in London in 2014 seemed innocuous at first, but quickly spiraled into a nightmare. Over time, Gadd claimed he received “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and numerous handwritten letters” from Harvey, many of which contained “sexually explicit, violent, derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.” The constant barrage of communication led him to report Harvey to the police in February 2016.

The cumulative effect of all of Harvey’s actions was enormous. It was exhausting and extremely upsetting to deal with her constant personal interactions in the Hawley Arms, her following me around London including near where I lived, and her relentless and deeply unpleasant communications.

Altogether, Gadd has remained steadfast in his commitment to the authenticity of his story. In support of Netflix, he reiterated that the series reflects his personal experiences. He also expressed surprise at Harvey’s appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, revealing that since the interview, several other individuals have contacted him, and others have claimed that they too were harassed by Harvey and were previously too scared to come forward.

Netflix’s response to Fiona Harvey’s lawsuit

Netflix has since pledged to “defend this matter vigorously,” standing by Gadd’s right to tell his story. Neither Gadd nor Harvey’s real names are used in the series, and both Netflix and Gadd have refrained from officially confirming that Martha was based on Harvey. As the case progresses, it remains to be seen how the courts will rule on Harvey’s claims. However, Gadd’s revelations shed light on the deeply personal and distressing experiences that inspired Baby Reindeer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy