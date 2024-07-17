Fiona Harvey’s $170M lawsuit against Netflix did nothing to stop ‘Baby Reindeer’ from earning an insane number of Emmy nominations

The worldwide cacophony surrounding Baby Reindeer may have settled down in recent months, but Richard Gadd’s prolific dark dramedy is still very much alive in a number of ways.

Specifically, that number is eight, so long as you count Fiona Harvey‘s $170 million lawsuit against Netflix which, by the looks of things, is going to go very, very poorly. The other seven are the swath of Emmy nominations the limited series accumulated earlier today.

The show itself was nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series alongside Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley, and True Detective: Night Country, and also for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie with those same nominees, plus Black Mirror and Fellow Travelers, sans Lessons in Chemistry.

Elsewhere, Weronika Tofilska earned herself a nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Tofilska helmed the first four episodes of Baby Reindeer; the remaining three were directed by Josephine Bornebusch.

All four main cast members — Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill — also received acting nods, with Gadd nabbing one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Goodman-Hill earning another for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Mau and Gunning, meanwhile, were both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

This wealth of nominations is yet another high point for the peak-and-valley journey Baby Reindeer has been on. An overwhelming, months-long iron grip on the Netflix television charts was marred by a sect of self-proclaimed internet detectives who sought to reveal the true identity of Martha. A profoundly intelligent and compassionate approach to heavy and important topics had the misfortune of being tangentially attached to some nasty rumors about Gadd.

And now, with the show poised to make some semblance of an Emmy sweep, that may come in tandem with additional fallout from the ongoing Harvey debacle. Of course, the many controversies already spawned out of Baby Reindeer have clearly done nothing to temper the enthusiasm of the Emmy voters, so it stands to reason that, at this rate, the raw prestige of Baby Reindeer will be its prevailing association.

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and despite what we may tell you, you’d be wise to watch it all in order (assuming you’re one of the five remaining souls who hasn’t yet watched this show).

