‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ season 6 release date, cast, episodes, and more

Drive to Survive, the Netflix show that made Formula 1 go from a niche interest to American Football levels of mainstream, is about to release a sixth season.

Fans eagerly await to catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes drama of the highest level of the racing world every year. 2024 won’t be any different, as season 6 of Drive to Survive prepares to deliver the 2023 F1 season on a silver platter of adrenaline, frustration, and victory.

The show has been criticized for applying a little too much of a Real Housewives style of reality television to a program that is meant to be a documentary. Drivers like Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen have previously called out the show for fabricating and dramatizing events, reflecting badly on the images of the real people involved. Of course, that is why the show, and in consequence, the sport, became so popular in the first place. Can’t have one without the other.

When is season 6 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive coming out?

The new season of Drive to Survive will hit Netflix on Feb. 23, 2024, just before the 2024 F1 season kicks off. Like all five previous seasons, this latest outing will most likely have 10 episodes, which, following the Netflix formula, will all drop at once.

Episodes from the 2023 Formula 1 season that might feature in the new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Oh hi there @Netflix 👀 A sneak peek at Drive To Survive Season 6 📺#Alpine #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/quEejxEHoO — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 26, 2023

Results-wise, 2023 was not exactly eventful. Max Verstappen and Red Bull‘s RB19 completely dominated the competition, only slipping in the Singapore Grand Prix to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. That race will surely be of interest to the Netflix filming crew, led by Box to Box Films’s Sophie Todd, James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.

Other naturally dramatic moments from last year that will make for great television in the hands of the streamer are the crash chaos of the Australian Grand Prix, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll’s outburst in Qatar, or even Daniel Ricciardo’s big return for Red Bull.

Is there a trailer for Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6?

Not yet! But there is a sneak peek, released by the streaming platform during their 2023 TV special, The Netflix Cup, which paired drivers from Drive to Survive with golfers from Full Swing (a golf docu-series with a similar format to the F1 hit).

In the sneak peek, 24-year-old superstar Lando Norris gets a pep talk from McLaren CEO Zak Brown over a game of golf. Norris tells Brown about his frustrations over results and the competition and his aspirations for McLaren as the CEO reassures him that they will get to the top four and fight the likes of Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes for dominance soon.