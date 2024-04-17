How many episodes of Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ are there?

Artists have often found inspiration from the subject of stalking. But none so personal as in Netflix’s new miniseries, Baby Reindeer.

Unlike one of Stephen King’s scariest books, Misery, a horror-drenched exploration of the author’s fears, Baby Reindeer leans closer to reality. This is because the television series is a hyper-realized telling of something that happened to its star.

The show is based on the one-man show by Richard Gadd, who pulled from a terrifying real-life event. When working at a bar, the struggling comedian performed a kind act toward someone in a vulnerable state. He didn’t expect the barrage of voicemails and emails that would follow. Though the subject material is dark, Gadd told Tudum that he found lightness in it.

“I think life is a comedy-drama. Some of the darkest places I’ve been in, I’ve found giggles somehow. And some of the funniest places I’ve been in, including backstage at comedy clubs with other comedians, can be the most depressing places as well. I always think life is a mixture of light and shade. So I wanted Baby Reindeer to be a blend of them both.”

Gadd plays a fictionalized character of himself, Donny Dunn, who similarly finds himself in a nightmare scenario after interacting with a woman, Martha (Jessica Gunning), at a bar. The series does not just embark on the disturbing territory of stalking but uses it as a platform to explore the characterizations of the people at its core in just a few episodes.

How many episodes are in Baby Reindeer?

Long gone are the days of 20-plus episode seasons. Netflix, in particular, has found a way to be more economical with its storytelling as with the best series of 2023. The platform excels at these short-term term shows that tell personal stories. Baby Reindeer has been advertised as a limited series and dropped all 7 episodes at once on April 11. This episode order should be expected, considering the subject material.

Gadd’s story is a particularly open-and-shut case. He explores the mature themes of stalking and the impact it has on his psyche. After a handful of episodes, it doesn’t necessitate any more content. Fans shouldn’t expect more episodes after this initial drop. But with what time he has, Gadd uses it well.

Baby Reindeer is a harrowing watch and unlike any other depiction of stalking. Martha isn’t painted solely as a villain. The limited series uses the time it has to tell a much more complex story that delves into characters that are not solely bad or good.

Fans can explore these concepts by streaming all 7 episodes of Baby Reindeer on Netflix.

