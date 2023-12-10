The 10 best Netflix TV shows of 2023

As the year comes to a close, the time has come to reflect on everything that Netflix had to offer.

The streaming titan put out an impressive collection of new projects. The TV series released this year were particularly quite successful. From the faithful adaptations, to original stories, it’s been a great year for Netflix, and these shows dominated in 2023.

10. Painkiller

This scathing drama series chronicles the opioid crisis as it follows Richard Sackler of Purdue Pharma, where OxyContin was first manufactured and distributed nationwide. The show was based on the acclaimed New Yorker article by Patrick Radden Keefe, and Barry Meier’s novel covering the crisis.

9. Castlevania: Nocturne

Netflix’s announcement of a sequel to the original Castlevania series was met with extreme excitement, and thankfully, the follow-up did not disappoint! Nocturne is set during the French Revolution, and follows Richter Belmont, the descendant of Trevor and Sypha Belmont. Together with his friend Maria, and a former slave named Annette, they fight the forces of evil as a new threat emerges, the Vampire Messiah.

8. Beef

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun had audiences letting out primal screams of rage in this comedy-drama series. The pair star as strangers who get involved in a sprawling beef after a road rage incident. The show tackled themes of rage, race, classism, and more in a funny, yet poignant manner that resonated with viewers. The show would later get shrouded in a major controversy, but fans are admittedly still hoping for a second season.

7. That ‘90s Show

Fans of That ‘70s Show were initially wary when Netflix announced a sequel about the teenage daughter of Eric and Donna Forman. Thankfully, the show was a success and has been renewed for a second season. It follows Leia Forman as she spends a summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty, and the escapades that she engages in with the other teens in the neighborhood. That ‘90s Show also struck some nostalgia chords by bringing back the original series’ stars (though not Danny Masterson, for obvious reasons) for some comedic cameos.

6. One Piece

Live-action anime adaptations have historically been more misses than hits. However, Netflix managed to knock it out of the park with their adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s iconic anime, One Piece. The show follows aspiring pirate Monkey D. Luffy who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates. He sets off in search of the legendary One Piece treasure, assembling his crew and evading pirate-hunters. The adaptation was well received, with praise going to its cast and special effects.

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix once again struck gold with the third entry in the highly acclaimed period romance, Bridgerton. The prequel limited series follows Queen Charlotte at age 17, and her arranged marriage with King George. Despite neither party being enthusiastic about the union, they grow closer as they face multiple challenges as Charlotte rises to prominence. In usual Bridgerton fashion, there were marvelous exclamations of love, emotionally gripping moments, and steamy scenes!

4. All The Light We Cannot See

Based on the Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name, this miniseries was a huge hit on Netflix. The four-part series follows Werner, a young German soldier as he begins to question his beliefs on the war when he starts listening to a radio show hosted by Marie-Laure, a blind French girl. The show transcends borders and time as we see the trajectory of their lives and how they intersect.

3. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Scott Pilgrim comic series, as well as the cult classic 2010 film are widely beloved. The 2023 animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a retelling of Scott’s story, following most of the same plot beats and battles against Ramona’s exes. Released to critical acclaim, the series reunited the cast of the live-action to voice the characters. This made for an even more exciting series filled with hilarious and absurd events that is sure to be a great watch for old and new fans alike.

2. The Fall of the House of Usher

Fans of horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan were obsessed with his Edgar Allan Poe-inspired Netflix series this year. The miniseries revolves around Roderick Usher, the prestigious and corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical empire, as his heirs begin to mysteriously die. Following an interview format, we see Usher recount the events that led to his success and demise in this chilling series.

1. Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai has been making waves for its impressive animation and story. Set in the Japanese Edo period, the animated series follows Mizu, a half-white Samurai who had been discriminated against all her life for being mixed-race. After the death of her mother, she sets off on a quest of vengeance to hunt down the four remaining white men in Japan, knowing that one of them must be her father. With a compelling plot, striking visuals, and superb voice acting, Blue Eye Samurai wasted no time in becoming a hit!