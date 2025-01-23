How to make ‘Squid Game’ Ddakji, the South Korean folded paper game

Pretty much every show Netflix puts out these days is hit or miss, but season two of the streamer’s mega-popular Squid Game is most certainly a hit.

Season 2 saw a slight decline in popularity from season 1, but the series remains a uniquely gripping commentary on the wealth divide and oppression that’s relatable far beyond the borders of South Korea. Less recognizable than the near-universal maltreatment of the poor are most of the games featured across Squid Game‘s two seasons, many of which originate from South Korea.

Red light, green light — also known as Statues — and tug of war are familiar to most viewers, but several of the show’s games, including the first one introduced to fans, are far less known. Games like Ddakji, the trial posed by recruiters to find good candidates for their killer competition, were relative unknowns ahead of Squid Game, but they’re exploding in the wake of the show’s success.

Unfortunately for most westerners, we can’t suddenly dive into a Ddakji obsession. The game isn’t really sold in the States, and — while its rules seem pretty uncomplicated — actually obtaining the tools to enjoy the game is much harder.

Unless, of course, you simply make them yourself. Put those DIY skills, developed over years of unaffordable living, to good use, and construct a set of Ddakji for yourself. Think of it as an investment — this way you’ll have plenty of training before Elon Musk launches his own IRL twist on the games, set in our own United States.

How to make your own Ddakji

When most westerners think of the game Squid Game made into an international fascination, we call it Ddakji. While the term is related to the game, it doesn’t actually reference the match itself, but the pieces. You use Ddakji — those colorful folded toys — to play neomgyeomeokgi, which has become a starkly popular game thanks to the Netflix show’s prominence.

The game we see Seong Gi-hun play in that introductory episode is neomgyeomeokgi, and the Ddakji they play with were provided by the recruiter. Since we don’t have any well-dressed psychopaths lining up to offer us cash for our dignity, we’ll have to make do with the handmade version — but don’t fret, they’re not complicated to construct. Check out my extremely rushed recreation if you need any proof.

You’ll want to start with two pieces of strong paper — construction will work, but origami would be best — trust me. They should be different colors, but don’t have to be red and blue if you’d prefer an alternate combo. Collect some scissors or a paper cutter as well, and you can get to work.

You’ll now want to cut each piece of paper in half, making for four pieces of paper in total, all cut into even squares. Then fold each piece into thirds, leaving you with four long strips of folded paper in total. Now take the corner of each piece and fold it upward, putting the outside edge flush with the top. Do the same to the other side but downward, so that your paper makes an almost diamond shape with an empty square in the middle . Repeat this process with the remainder of your folded paper.

Now take both pieces of your first color and lay one over the other, so they make a four-pointed star, with the folded corners facing outward. Then you simply take the two flaps belonging to the bottom piece of paper and fold them into the middle — they’ll make a nice tidy square — and really line down those edges. The next two folds are then pulled in as well, with one side tucking underneath the fold on one side, and the other fully securing the Ddakji by sliding over the corner of one fold and under the next. This will make a nice tidy square with all corners tucked in.

Repeat the process with your other color and you’ll be left with two colorful Ddakji to enjoy. You can use them to play neomgyeomeokgi, the flipping game featured in Squid Game, or any other number of ddakji chigi.

