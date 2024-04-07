Is a Netflix version of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ in the works?

Netflix is home to some of the best reality television series of this decade — from Squid Game: The Challenge to The Circle to The Mole and beyond — leaving viewers with just one burning question: What would happen if fan favorites from various Netflix shows came together under one roof?

Recommended Videos

Well, we have already seen that occur on Perfect Match — where “single stars from a handful of Netflix’s hottest unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle and more) venture to a tropical paradise on a quest for true love” — but it looks like Netflix has another collaborative show in the works that is far less lovey-dovey.

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far about this rumored reality television series…

Will Netflix adapt MTV’s The Challenge?

Netflix is currently filming a competition series similar to MTV's The Challenge with alumni from its shows like Squid Game: The Challenge, The Circle and more.



Filming began roughly a week ago and is expected to end later this month. Exact format is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/C8ofrgb4KP — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) April 4, 2024

For those who are unfamiliar, MTV is known for a series titled The Challenge — formerly Road Rules: All Stars and Real World/Road Rules Challenge — where reality television stars come together to compete against one another in high-stakes challenges to earn a massive cash prize in the end. Recently wrapping its 39th season, The Challenge has seen fan favorites from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island, Ex on the Beach, Are You The One? and more try their luck at bringing home the bacon, however, representation from Netflix shows has been few and far between (with the exception of Ed Eason from The Circle, of course).

This all will end soon, as @Realitytv__fan reported on April 4 via X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Netflix is currently filming a competition series similar to MTV’s The Challenge with alumni from its shows like Squid Game: The Challenge, The Circle and more.” Given that filming began roughly a week ago and is expected to end later this month, it is safe to say that this series will be coming sooner than we know it, leaving reality television lovers with just one burning question: Who will be a part of its inaugural cast?

With Trey Plutnicki from Squid Game: The Challenge, Brett Robinson from The Circle, Dom Gabriel from The Mole, and more Netflix stars proving their physicality on numerous occasions, we would love to see these individuals compete on this soon-to-be hit show, but it looks like we will just have to wait and see when the official cast is announced. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with Netflix on social media — as well as @Realitytv__fan on X — until further notice for all of the updates.