‘Is It Cake?’ season 3 release date, trailer, and more

Are you ready for another round of tantalizing treats and sweet deceit? It’s time to whip up your frosting because Is It Cake? is soon returning to the Netflix screens for a third round of surprises.

Recommended Videos

If you’re a fan of reality TV and game shows but not the “find your dream partner in three weeks” or “play weird games to win a million dollars” types, you must be a fan of creative things. And what could be more creative than making a game show with a viral internet meme? The hit cooking competition television series Is It Cake? was conceived from a YouTube and TikTok trend of baking cakes that look like real-life objects presented amongst the real objects, while others guess which one is the cake.

The show first hit the streaming giant Netflix in March 2022 and ran for eight episodes, garnering positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Hosted by Mikey Day, the series was soon renewed for a second season in June of the same year, eventually premiering a year later in 2023. Now that the calendar has shifted again, we all deserve a sweet treat with another season of the guessing game this year.

Luckily, Is It Cake? has been renewed for a third season a year after the successful run of season 2 in June 2023. Netflix announced their plans to bring back the show in Jan. 2024, this time stylizing the title as Is It Cak3? Here are the exact release date, trailer, and details of the judges and contestants ready to bring their talents to Is It Cake? season 3. But first, here is how the game goes down for the unversed.

Is It Cake? gameplay

Image via Netflix

For the viewers planning to tune in to the show for the first time, a briefing of the gameplay might help to wrap your head around the show:

An object is selected for each episode and three contestants compete by creating a cake that closely resembles the chosen object in just eight hours. After that, three sets of five identical objects are presented to the celebrity judges, with one cake for every group of five. If the judges correctly guess which object is a cake, the contestant who baked the cake is eliminated.

Every episode’s winner receives $5,000, with the possibility to earn an extra $5,000 if they can properly distinguish between two virtually identical bundles of cash that are cakes. The winners of the three episodes leading up to the finale then compete in the finale to win $50,000.

After Elizabeth Rowe cashed in ninety thousand dollars last season, we’re considering signing up for a baking class, too! But, only after we finish the upcoming season (cries in procrastination). The good news is that it’s not a long wait before we get to witness the fondant-fueled madness. Is It Cake? season 3 is all set to hit the Netflix screens on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The new season will follow the past trend, and conclude with eight episodes of 35-40 minutes runtime each. There are no changes to the show format, with eight new contestants joining, and Mikey Day returning to be our host. But who are the new contestants?

Is It Cake? season 3 contestants

Image via Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix has announced all the new contestants joining the show in season 3, competing against each other in the sugar-fueled journey. Here are their names, ages, and place of residence:

Kristen Eages: 42, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada Grace Pak: 36, New York City, NY Raina Washington: 43, Richmond, VA Timmy Norman: 39, Johnson City, TN Jujhar Mann: 23, Surrey, BC, Canada Henderson Gonzalez: 34, Orlando, FL Julie McAllister: 35, Charleston, SC Caitlin Taylor: 30, Bowie, MD

Is It Cake? season 3 guest judges

Image via Netflix

Along with the contestants, Netflix is also done choosing all the judges for season 3. And by now, they must be all glammed up and probably taking lessons from eagles to spot any last drip of frosting on the cakes. Here is a list of all 24 guest judges lined up to appear in Is It Cake? season 3:

Jay Pharoah Lauren Lapkus London Hughes Oscar Nuñez Jillian Bell Kamie Crawford Dulce Sloan Chris Witaske Liza Koshy Michael Ealy Heather McMahan Beck Bennett Sam Morril Danielle Pinnock Christina P. Sherry Cola Adam Shapiro Storm Reid Emma Hernan Justin Willman Lana Condor Taran Killam Ego Nwodim Chris Kattan

Is It Cake? season 3 trailer

And to finally trigger your sweet brains into tuning in to the upcoming season, here is a fun trailer to get a first taste of what’s baking this season.