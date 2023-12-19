Is ‘The Polar Express’ on Netflix?

If Christmas is nearing and you aren’t yet preparing to watch the most iconic Christmas Eve animated feature, you need to change your plans now. One of the few family-friendly Christmas movies that has stood the test of time, The Polar Express is a must-add to your Christmas day streaming plans.

Based on the 1985 New York Times bestseller and Caldecott Medal-winning book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, The Polar Express was first released in 2004 and went on to get outstanding reviews and three Academy Award nominations. Beyond the realms of ordinary reality, the film takes viewers to a magical world revealing the true meaning of the holiday season.

The film follows Hero Boy, a young child who starts to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. A mysterious steam train called The Polar Express bound for the North Pole then stops outside his window and he is invited aboard by its conductor. Reluctant but intrigued, he joins other children and embarks on a journey to visit Santa Claus preparing for Christmas.

The film makes the spirit of Christmas come alive in the most extraordinary fashion, and it has become a cherished tradition to stream the movie every Christmas Eve. If you’re one of those who make it a point to rewatch this timeless and heartwarming tale every 25th of December, you must be wondering if it’s available on the most popular streaming platform Netflix or not.

How to stream The Polar Express on Netflix?

The Polar Express is not currently available on Netflix in the U.S., in compliance with country-specific licensing and distribution agreements. The copyright and distribution agreements of the film make it available to stream only on Netflix Switzerland. But for fans who want to stream it, a VPN can come to the rescue!

Netflix’s default settings make it impossible for users to view content available in other country’s libraries. However, using a VPN, you can easily bypass the location restrictions of Netflix and access content across libraries. Using a VPN, you can connect to the Netflix Switzerland server and stream The Polar Express from anywhere around the world freely.

While free VPN services are accessible, they frequently have drawbacks including slower speeds, restricted server locations, and other privacy issues. Premium VPN services that are paid provide greater privacy, better performance, and more feature-rich packages. A good VPN should cost you around $5 to $15 per month. So, crack the geo-block and witness the power of belief, friendship, and the magic of Christmas.