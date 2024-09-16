‘Love Next Door’ episode 11 release date confirmed

Childhood buddies become lovers in Love Next Door, the latest romcom that’s taken over Netflix. Sure the plot’s been done time and time again, but there’s an extra level of adorable in this delightful K-drama.

The series, directed by Yoo Je-won, is drawing to a close, and so far, has become yet another hit in Netflix’s roster of K-dramas. Viewers have been praising Jung So-Min and Jung Hae-In’s chemistry, as well as their amusing friendship. However, the last few episodes have caused some viewers slight concerns, starting with the dramatic cliffhanger in episode 8. Nonetheless, episode 11, which is due to be released soon, promises to be an exciting continuation of the riveting tale, as well as the repercussions of episodes 9 and 10.

Love Next Door is Netflix’s latest K-drama hit

Love Next Door explores the themes of unrequited love, familial obligations, misunderstandings, and the possibility of second chances. Written by Shin Ha-eun, famous for his best work on the Netflix K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, the plot revolves around two childhood friends who reunite as adults, and subsequently fall in love.

Bae Seok-Ryu is a lady who lives the ideal life overseas. As a product manager for a worldwide company, her day-to-day life appears to be great. One day, she suddenly breaks down and returns to her hometown in Korea to restart her life. Enter Choi Seung-hyo, Bae Seok’s best friend and a young architect who is beloved by everyone for his skills, attractiveness, and honesty. The two best friends meet and chat about their childhood memories as they begin to develop romantic feelings for each other.

Love Next Door takes a unique approach in releasing new episodes every week. The well-loved K-drama will see the periodic release of two episodes in two days, every week. The romcom, which is expected to contain 16 episodes in total, will have episode 11 released on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, as well as episode 12 the following day on Sept. 22.

Love Next Door will be available to stream for most international viewers on Netflix, while for residents in South Korea, the channel tvN will do just fine. The episodes released so far have enjoyed a fairly positive rating.

Episode 11 of Love Next Door, which will air soon, will concentrate more on what happens when Bae Seok-Ryu broke the terrible news to her family. At the beginning of episode 10, everyone was aware of Bae Seok-Ryu’s cancer diagnosis. When he returned to Korea, Song Hyeon-jun, her former fiancée in the United States, was also informed of this agonizing news. The episode will most likely center on everyone accepting Bea Seok’s illness, and we might witness Choi Seung becoming more forthcoming with his emotions due to the situation. This vulnerable moment might also spark passionate admissions. Elsewhere, another heartbreaking news seems to be on the horizon for Choi Seung-hyo.

