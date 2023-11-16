The richest ‘Dubai Bling’ cast members, ranked by net worth

The hit Netflix reality series, Dubai Bling doesn’t shy away from focusing on the finer things in life. But how much money do these yacht-hopping socialites really have?

No matter how you look at it, the cast is all definitely loaded to some degree. It also helps that they seem to understand how to make a statement: from extravagant dinner parties and beautiful outfits, to dazzling accessories and intimidating vehicles of land and air.

Overall, the show encompasses individuals from different work and life backgrounds. They are TV entrepreneurs, real estate owners, and social media influencers from Kuwait, Lebanon, America, and Australia. Fans of Dubai Bling, however, have been wondering how these people became wealthy enough to afford such luxurious lifestyles and which among them is the wealthiest and most powerful?

DJ Bliss

Born Marwan Parham Al Awadhi, DJ Bliss is currently the only Saudi native in the Dubai Bling cast. He began as a theme park DJ and found great success in that field, establishing his own music production company Bliss Inc. in 2006. Additionally, he co-founded the renowned music streaming platform, Anghami, which has a reported 70 million registered users.

DJ Bliss also worked in television. He previously hosted the series That’s Entertainment, where he interviewed famous celebrities like Nicki Minaj, James Blunt, and Paris Hilton for Dubai One TV. Besides his music and hosting gigs, DJ Bliss has also had partnerships with popular brands like Adidas and Red Bull. Furthermore he’s a real estate investor and recently launched a digital marketing agency. Sources and disclosed income streams estimate DJ Bliss’ net worth at a substantial $1.7 million.

Kris and Brianna Fade

Kris Fade, an Australian-Lebanese radio personality, gained fame through his breakfast radio show, The Kris Fade Show. He’s also been associated with Virgin Radio Dubai and EDGE 96.1. Beyond radio presenting, he founded Fade Fit, a company crafting healthy alternatives to popular snacks. His ventures also extend to Enhance Fitness, a rental service for fitness trainers. Kris Fade also earns an estimated $5500 per month from collaborations with international radio stations like Virgin Radio.

His wife, Brianna Fade is a Mexican-American talent manager, who started out on her talent management journey at The Curveball Events, a prominent Dubai-based event management firm. From managing top talents during her time at Curveball, Brianna now co-owns Fade Fit alongside her husband.

Kris and Brianna’s paths crossed for the first time at a Lady Gaga concert that Kris hosted, following an earlier interaction on Instagram in 2015. Kris Fade tied the knot with his Dubai Bling co-star, Brianna, in 2022. Together, their combined net worth is estimated at $2 million.

Loujain Adada

Loujain Adada, is an American-born Lebanese socialite and model. She started work in the fashion industry as a model when she was just 14 years old. Most of her work was for magazine ads and brand endorsements, as she didn’t fit the height requirements for standard runway work.

Adada transitioned from modeling to hosting at 21, when she landed the opportunity to host Energy Spin Magazine on MTV Lebanon. She continued presenting until 2012, when she married her now-late Saudi billionaire Walid Juffali. Juffali, a member of the wealthy Juffali family, oversaw a conglomerate valued at a staggering $9 billion. He also held the position of chairman in one of Saudi Arabia’s largest privately-owned businesses, E. A. Juffali and Brothers. The marriage produced two daughters.

Presently, Loujain Adada’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $4 million. Following Juffali’s passing, reports suggest that she inherited around $1.1 million from his estate.

Ebraheem Al-Samadi

At 14, Ebraheem Al-Samadi, the Kuwaiti-American entrepreneur behind Forever Roses, kickstarted his career by selling clothes on eBay. By 17, his net worth had soared to over $90,000, spurring him to expand his investments into various income streams. Today, he holds the helm as the CEO of AL Samadi Group, a conglomerate known for its flagship brand, Forever Rose— a pioneer in offering the exclusive “100% Natural Long Lasting Rose.”

Originally based in Europe, Al-Samadi’s Forever Rose solely catered to English royalty. Al-Samadi then bought the company and relocated its base to the UAE. His visionary move saw the launch of seven shops across the Middle East. Al-Samadi strategically introduced Forever Rose to affluent Middle Eastern customers, rapidly transforming it into a multi-million-dollar enterprise within a year. Presently, the firm rakes in a staggering $22 million in annual sales, a far cry from its initial $1.2 million.

Al-Samadi’s wealth extends beyond Forever Rose, however. He is currently the primary shareholder across all eight Forever Rose brands. Simultaneously, as the CEO of Al Samadi Group, he maintains full ownership of nine distinct companies, culminating in his impressive net worth of US$50 million.