Who is ‘Dubai Bling’ star Loujain Adada? Her net worth, husband, age, height, and how she got rich

Luxurious living is something many aspire to and, with shows like Dubai Bling, it becomes easier to immerse oneself into money, money, and well, more money. One main character, who’s sure to trigger some serious FOMO, is the fabulous Loujain Adada.

Season 2 of Dubai Bling premiered on Netflix on October 27th, with avid fans spread across the Middle East and beyond. With all the glitz and glamor you can imagine, the TV show depicts the luxurious lifestyle that a group of socialites based in the UAE is swimming in.

Prominent among this group of the rich and famous is Loujain Adada, or just LJ. She quickly became known for her strong personality and lavish gestures, like planning an exclusive desert getaway with her friends. Adada is also known for mingling with Hollywood A-listers like Natalie Portman, and boarding private jets with her daughters. Moreover, she’s also been spotted at red carpet events, or horse riding in grand style. These are just a few of her favorite pastimes, and her Instagram account offers a front-row seat to her wealth. But who exactly is the 34-year-old glamor queen?

Early Days

As a child, Adada was born in California on Nov. 11 in 1989 and spent the early years of her childhood in the US before her family moved back to Lebanon. At just 14 years old, Adada began modeling, as since had always been interested in fashion, photography, music, and event planning. The majority of her modeling work was in beauty and fashion ads as, at five foot and eight inches, she was not tall enough for the standard runways.

The Lebanese model then received a TV hosting invitation from MTV Lebanon at the age of 21 to anchor the music-related show Energy Spin Magazine. This marked the beginning of her career as a TV presenter. A few years after working as a television presenter, Adada shelved her career for a while to start a family with her late husband Walid Juffali, in 2012.

Who was Loujain Adada’s Late Husband Walid Juffali?

Walid Juffali was born into one of the richest families in Saudi Arabia, and his family runs one of the Middle East’s largest conglomerates to this very day. He was also the chairman of E.A. Juffali and Brothers, the biggest privately-owned business in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he was the chairman of W Investments (his company), as well as the chairman of Saudi American Banks, and the Saudi Cement Company.

At the time of their wedding, Juffali was 60 while Adada was just 25. Their wedding, held in Venice, was hailed as a major event and reportedly cost a whopping $10 million, with Akon performing at the event. Loujain Adada also made headlines for wearing a necklace that was worth $3 million, and donning a gorgeous Chanel bridal dress. The couple settled in London, where Adada lived for nearly six years.

Sadly, Juffali battled cancer for several years before passing away in 2016. He learned of his diagnosis not long after he and Loujain were married. During her years of marriage, Adada became involved in the world of philanthropy with her late husband, who founded The Brain Forum, an initiative dedicated to research on neurological diseases. Walid and LJ had two daughters together before his death, Talia and Lana. It’s unclear how old Talia is, but Lana was born in 2016, just two months after Walid’s demise. At the time of his death, he was worth a reported $9.2 billion.

Walid Juffali’s previous divorces

At the time of LJ’s wedding, Walid was still married to American supermodel Christina Estrada. Taking a second wife was allowed under Saudi law. But The New York Post revealed that Walid Juffali “secretly” married Adada. As a result, Christina Estrada filed for divorce. Juffali later said he divorced Christina in Saudi Arabia in 2014 under Islamic law without telling her.

Either way, Estrada and Juffali went through a very public and costly divorce. Christina asked for $312 million in the divorce settlement and ended up getting $100 million in 2016. Walid also settled a divorce back in 2000 with his first wife, Basma Al-Sulaiman, for another $62 million. There isn’t an exact estimate out there, and estimates in the news have fluctuated, but Walid’s net worth was definitely off the charts so it is likely he was unaffected by the divorces.

How did Loujain Adada get rich, and what is her net worth?

Adada’s marriage to Juffali has been at the forefront of the Dubai Bling audience’s minds due to its rather exciting circumstances. She has time and again proven how resourceful she can be, and she’s expanding her successful career. On the show, she was also shown trying to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

One of her first appearances on Dubai Bling was for a date with Ebraheem Al Samadi, founder of the Forever Rose company. Also, perhaps thanks in part to her new stint on the show, it looks like LJ is back on her modeling game these days.

Finally, thanks to a probable hefty inheritance from her late husband, Loujin Adada is estimated to have a $4 Million net worth, making her the second-wealthiest among all the rich and famous stars on the show.