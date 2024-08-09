‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4: All cast members and characters, confirmed

The Umbrella Academy is bowing out in style, and it’s been a long journey through different timelines for each character on the Netflix hit. In the epic conclusion, we see the Hargreeves family reunite one last time when they are pulled out of their idyllic, powerless lives following the events of season 3. There are some new faces on the show, so here’s a refresher on who you can expect to see in season 4 of The Umbrella Academy.

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

In season 1 of The Umbrella Academy, we were introduced to Reginald as the toxic patriarch of the Hargreeves family. He adopted as many of the 43 powered children born on October 1, 1989, and created the superhero team, The Umbrella Academy. The show is kicked off by his death, which reunites the siblings after years apart, and, by the end of season 3, we take a step closer to discovering his true identity and agenda.

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves (Number 1)

Luther, who has super strength, has undergone an equally super journey from season 1 until the end of season 3. From being their father’s underappreciated favorite, to getting betrayed by Reginald, Luther’s been through quite a lot. Nonetheless, he is the most optimistic and idealistic of the siblings, despite everything they have been through. Now that he has a normal body again, we see Luther enjoying life a lot more, and as eager as ever to unite with his family.

David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves (Number 2)

Diego has always been the most restless of the siblings, turning to vigilantism when The Umbrella Academy disbanded. Throughout the seasons however, Diego has proven that he is very caring under his tough exterior, especially when it comes to his on-again-off-again partner Lila. Despite her lying to him that he had a son in season 3, the two are faced with a new journey when she reveals that she is pregnant.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves (Number 3)

Most of the Hargreeves siblings have had struggles with their powers, but Allison’s story was especially poignant. We watch her struggle with guilt and shame in season 1 after using her mind control powers on both her husband and daughter, Claire. She swears to never use her powers again, betrays her siblings, and finally gets the life she wants with her daughter, but her past actions still haunt her.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves (Number 4)

Klaus is the most eccentric of the siblings, with the ability to see ghosts, which he continually dulls with drugs and alcohol in the first few seasons. His traumatic childhood as well as his lost loves constantly haunt him, but in season 3, we discover the full extent of Klaus’s powers. He can not only speak to the dead but can come back from death too. Klaus uses his powers at the end of season 3 to help his seasons but is understandably cynical about reuniting with them.

Aidan Gallagher as Number 5

Five is undeniably the most enigmatic Hargreeves siblings. Lost to time at the age of 13, he never got a real name and just goes by the number Reginald gave them as children. As a time-traveling assassin, Five is always the one with a plan and is always ten steps ahead of his siblings. In season 3, we saw him finally decide to take a break, only to be pulled into another doomsday event. At this point, all that the fans want for Five is some peace.

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves (Number 6)

Ben was killed before the events of the show began and spent the first two seasons of the show as a ghost that only Klaus could see. We saw him channel his power to manifest a tentacled monster through Klaus in the season 1 finale but in season 3, we were introduced to an alternate version of Ben. This Ben is arrogant and snobbish, unlike the loving Ben we had grown to know. Beneath it all he, is very insecure, which will be explored in season 4.

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves (Number 7)

Viktor was introduced in season 1 as the outcast, powerless sibling. He was further ostracized from his family after writing a tell-all biography chronicling their toxic childhood in The Umbrella Academy. Unknown to himself and his siblings, he actually had the most powerful abilities of them all and accidentally triggered the apocalypse they spent the entire first season trying to stop. Viktor’s story in the following seasons is one of self-discovery and acceptance.

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

The morally dubious daughter of the Commission’s leader, Lila, was introduced in season 2 and immediately hit it off with Diego romantically while forming a rivalry with Five. Lila is one of the 43 children born on October 1, 1989, and eventually becomes an ally of The Umbrella Academy. Just like Diego, beneath her tough exterior, she is caring, and like all of the Hargreeves siblings, craves love and acceptance.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau

Gene is introduced as the mysterious leader of the Keepers, a strange cult introduced in season 4 while Jean, his wife, is a devout follower.

Victoria Sawal as Jennifer

The “Jennifer incident” has been hinted at since season 1 as the mission the Umbrella’s were on when Ben died. In season 4, the incident is finally explained and seems to be integral to the mystery of the season.

David Cross as Sy Grossman

Another character shrouded in mystery is Sy, a shady character somehow connected to Jennifer. Obviously we don’t want to spoil too much about how the final season shakes out, so if you want to see for yourself it’s available on Netflix now.

