‘Too Hot To Handle’: Are Bri and Demari still together?

Warning: This contains spoilers about the Too Hot to Handle season 6 finale.

Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot to Handle has wrapped its sixth season, crowning Bri and Demari as the winning couple. The two made a serious connection on the tropical island — but are they still together?

Bri Balram and Demari Davis didn’t lack drama, although they were easily the most believable couple on Too Hot to Handle season 6. The two had their eyes set on each other since day one, but their eyes did wander a bit… as well as their lips. Bri kissed both Chris and Demari on the first day when Bad Lana took over, leading to her spending 24 hours in exile with Charlie.

When she got out, she tried her best to win Demari over and things went smoothly until a “grenade” was launched — Valentina. The couple struggled after Demari kissed Valentina but eventually, their connection was stronger and, during the last episode, Demari asked Bri to be his girlfriend. They won the show with 7-1 votes from their co-stars, but did they make it?

Are Bri and Demari still dating?

Bri and Demari won the season 6 prize and took home $150,000. However, Bri and Demari struggled to navigate their relationship post-show. “At first when we came out the villa, it seemed fairly easy because we were FaceTiming every night, but he is on a different time zone, so it did start to get really difficult,” Bri told People about their relationship after the show. “And then he told me that he was having delayed reactions from the whole experience, and so we just decided to take a break, separate for a little bit and we actually weren’t speaking for a while.”

Bri also admitted that they’re trying to reflect on the drama that occurred on the show and that seeing it on the small screen created some friction, but they’re communicating through it.

For now, BriMari is still going strong. The couple is still committed to making their relationship work and Bri told Elite Daily that they are dating. “A couple of months ago, he reached out to me and of course he missed me. Duh. Ever since then, we’ve been communicating every day and putting in the work to learn about each other and build that friendship we had in the villa.”

