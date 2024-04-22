‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’: Where are they now?

Netflix’s new docuseries Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, has gained a lot of traction since its premiere on April 10, 2024. The series shadows a group of inmates at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. Here, the sheriff unlocks unit cells for six weeks, granting detainees increased freedom to establish their community and structure.

Although the show has sparked controversy, it’s seized viewers’ attention and has become a hit. But what are the inmates up to now?

Chauncey Young

Image via Netflix

Chauncey Young, an inmate, faced charges of first-degree battery, theft, aggravated robbery, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Despite his predicament, his strong desire to rejoin society was palpable. He diligently utilized his permitted phone calls to reach out to his family, imploring them to secure his release. Following their efforts, Chauncey has been granted bond but remains under supervision until his trial, wearing an ankle monitor to monitor his whereabouts.

Mason “Mayham” Abraham

Image via Netflix

Mason “Mayham” Abraham is facing charges of capital murder after a shooting incident in Little Rock, Arkansas. Abraham was taken into custody, accused of the murder of 32-year-old Broderick Bluford. Bluford was discovered shot on the evening of October 18, 2022, and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Abraham also faces charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and is presently awaiting trial.

Randy Randall

Image via Netflix

Randy Randall was detained following charges of domestic assault and drug possession. This isn’t his first time behind bars. Although he frequently assumes the role of leader or mentor, some fellow detainees were initially hesitant about his outspoken demeanor. However, over time, an increasing number of inmates have come to value his role as a mentor. Even amidst his current incarceration, Randy maintains his leadership and mentoring duties.

Raymond “AJ” Lovett



Image via Netflix

Raymond “AJ” Lovett faced charges of aggravated assault and capital murder following a shooting at an Arkansas hospital in 2022. He received a life sentence in addition to 15 years for firearm enhancement. Lovett is presently incarcerated at the Varner Unit in Lincoln County, Arkansas, serving his life imprisonment term.

Daniel Thorr “Crooks” Gatlin

Image via Netflix

Although the precise charges leading to Crooks’ imprisonment remain unclear, he appears to have been involved in drug trafficking and indicated a willingness to seek rehabilitation. Nonetheless, as reported by Meaww, Crooks found himself back in custody in January in Martin County, Florida, after purportedly attempting to sell multiple pounds of cocaine to undercover law enforcement officers upon his release.

John “Eastside” McCallister

Image via Netflix

In 2014, John “Eastside” McAllister was apprehended by law enforcement as he tried to escape from a pet store with a 10-pound snake. He is currently confronting charges related to theft, vandalism, and the unlawful possession of narcotics and firearms. McAllister has since been relocated from the Pulaski County Detention Facility, where he now carries out his sentence while continuing as a tattoo artist.

Jordan Parkinson

Image via Netflix

In January 2022, Jordan Parkinson faced arrest and capital murder charges. However, by December of the same year, two additional arrests were made by the police: Grant Nichol and Evan Franklin. They were charged with first-degree murder and terroristic acts related to the incident. Following cooperation with prosecutors to identify Franklin as the perpetrator, charges against Parkinson and Nichol were dismissed. After the release of the Unlocked series, Parkinson was set free.

Krisna Piro “Tiny” Clarke

Image via Netflix

Krisna Piro Clarke faced charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. He confessed to stabbing an individual who had mocked him for his diminutive size and allegedly continued to commit similar acts of violence thereafter. After serving his sentence, he now resides outside prison and is dedicated to caring for his son. Reflecting on his past, he expressed remorse for his criminal actions and acknowledged the transformative impact of his experiences, recognizing the value of the lessons learned through his stay in prison.

