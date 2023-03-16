‘1883’ star Tim McGraw welcomes ‘1923’ leader Harrison Ford to the Dutton family

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is an ever-expansive realm in which the Dutton family is shown through branches of the family tree in various pieces of time. From 1883 to 1923, we’ve met several characters — both good and a bit villainous — throughout the family’s history.

Tim McGraw led the charge as James Dutton in the earliest prequel, and his wife Margaret set off alongside him and their children to travel west to find a land of promise and wonder; as they set off to create a better life for themselves, they faced great tragedy along the way, but they also find triumph; even if those moments were few and far between. The next sequel saw a new leader of the family, Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton — and alongside his wife Cara, he’s carrying out quite a family legacy.

Of course, the connections between them go deeper than just being brothers; and fans know that after the death of James, Jacob took in his remaining children. That means that while we won’t see them on screen together, we see a piece of James in Jacob’s life and realm, and McGraw loves the connection.

Speaking as a faithful member of the family, McGraw says he was warmly welcomed by Costner when he began his journey as a Dutton of days past, and he feels honored to extend the same warm welcome to 1923’s Ford, the leader, and patriarch of the family.

It wasn’t just an honor for McGraw to welcome Ford into the Dutton family; he feels blessed that they were cast as brothers in this wonderful and exciting family tree.

“Faith and I are very proud to be part of the Dutton family now after 1883, and Kevin Costner was so nice in welcoming me to the Dutton family, so I thought that it was my duty to welcome Harrison Ford — one of my favorite actors. I never thought that Harrison Ford would be my brother; it makes me feel pretty good. Welcome to the Dutton family Harrison, and I think you’re doing a fantastic job; of course, that goes without saying — and we really love 1923.”

Fans understand McGraw’s adoration of Ford; isn’t he a favorite of almost all of ours? Ford is legendary, an icon in the entertainment realm, and McGraw isn’t too bad himself. A country music superstar and an actor himself, McGraw knows how to bring emotion and love to the table, and he can surely put up a fight when he needs it. That’s something James and Jacob share; you can call it that firey Dutton blood.

You can watch both 1883 and 1923 streaming now on Paramount Plus.