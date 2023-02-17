‘1923’ star teases a not-so-conclusive ending to season one while celebrating show’s renewal

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe has expanded even further with the debut of the core series’ second prequel, 1923. The storyline follows the Duttons of days past as they navigate life at the ranch that would become the homestead we know and love in the present day. Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton and Harrison Ford’s Jacob lead the charge alongside a slew of actors and actresses who bring passion, dedication, and power to the role.

Michelle Randolph is one of those actresses, and as she breathes life into Elizabeth Strafford — we’ve seen her navigate love, heartache, and despair as she falls in love with a Dutton. Not born of the familial bloodline, she’s no less Dutton than the rest of them, and she’s shown that she has the power to stand tall as a family leader. With two episodes left until the season finale, there seems to be a lot of stories left to tell.

For fans hoping that 1923‘s first season wraps up with a Dutton-esque bow, well, it appears that you might be let down. Taylor Sheridan isn’t going to give you a conclusion, especially not one you’d be expecting. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Randolph explained why she’s so glad there’s another window of opportunity to return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

“Thank goodness we have a season two. I’m happy about it, and I think everyone else will be as well. There’s a lot of loose ends to tie up.”

Randolph went on to say that it’s a very different story to be playing a character that lives in the 1920s, and while she’s glad to be alive during the time that she is, something is missing in today’s world.

“I’m so thankful that I was born in the generation that I was, but at the same time, there’s a lot of really special things about the 1920s. There’s a freedom there that we don’t have nowadays. Technology is expanding on the show, and we’re seeing if the Duttons are going to accept that change or push against it. Sometimes, I fantasize about not having cell phones and not having to respond to anybody. So in that way, I sometimes wish that I was born in the 1920s, but I’m very thankful for everything nowadays. No complaints.”

There is absolutely a romantic notion about living in a time when things felt so free and when there seemed an endless array of possibilities at every turn. The truth is, it did feel like there was freedom that existed before the technological advances we all benefit from. With each new step we take, something from our history is pushed further into the shadows, and 1923 explores what that means to an evolving society.