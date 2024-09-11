‘A $425,000-a-month allowance’: Mary Trump reminds the world how many times Uncle Donald declared bankruptcy despite inheriting $413 million

Mary L. Trump is an American psychologist and writer. She is also the niece of former US president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump (her father is the late Fred Trump Jr.). Mary is dedicated to exposing her family’s secrets and retelling stories of dysfunction, including making several scathing allegations against her uncle in her best-selling memoir, Too Much and Never Enough.

Mary is known for her interesting timing: Her book was published when Donald Trump announced his plans for reelection in 2020. Now, she is back with a reminder about how Trump is allegedly financially irresponsible. Her post on X coincided with the first presidential debate between Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (initial polls reveal Harris has since emerged as the favorite following last night’s fiery discussion).

“Over the course of my grandfather’s lifetime, he gifted and ‘loaned’ Donald $413 million,” Mary wrote. “And Donald still declared bankruptcy 6 times. He failed so badly that the banks needed to put him on a $425,000-a-month allowance.”

Not everyone is happy with what Mary Trump has said about Donald Trump’s finances

Mary’s post on X has been viewed over 2.4 million times, and the comment section is filled with people who want to share their thoughts on Trump, both as a human and a presidential candidate. People have thanked Mary for her post and praised her for continuing to “expose” her uncle for who he is.

The comments on her post also indicate a pattern of individuals who feel that Trump continues to lie. Reactions include “Exactly – he keeps lying,” “Yikes and people want this guy to run the country,” and “Thank you for sharing the truth about the serial liar.” Trump’s insanely high monthly allowance has also sparked reactions. “OMG, how did he survive on such a pittance?” a comment reads.

However, Trump is not without loyal followers, who have slammed Mary for her comments and reacted with support for the 2024 presidential candidate. “A lot of entrepreneurs have to try several times before they succeed. At least he tried being a businessman like your grandfather wanted. You are just filled with jealousy, bitterness and unforgivesness,” a X user wrote. “Mary Trump must really hàte herself,” another claimed.

Other reactions in favor of Trump include “You sound jealous,” and “So he took risks. Failed some. Succeeded more.” The debate has reminded Americans of the importance of voting for the right candidate, and Mary reminds Americans that not everything a candidate says is true.

