Details are still emerging about why a screaming woman donning little more than body paint crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing Friday.

The woman, who was not wearing a shirt and had the colors of the Ukrainian flag spray-painted on her torso with the words “Stop raping us,” was quickly removed by security prior to Three Thousand Years‘ stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton entering that same area of the red carpet at the Palais premiere of the film, Variety reports.

A screaming woman covered in body paint, with “scum” written on her lower back, was removed from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet during the world premiere of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” https://t.co/qWkiKBS5ow pic.twitter.com/5UorVVwPx6 — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2022

The woman also had the word “scum” written on her lower back and what appeared to be blood red-colored paint on her lower back and legs. Several security guards immediately came to cover the woman up and remove her from the red carpet.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Not many other details are known about the incident, though Variety did reach out to the Cannes Film Festival press office for comment. However, several people captured the incident on social media.

Someone just tried to crash the carpet for the premiere of George Millers’ ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing.’ #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/7OPyhyerDG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 20, 2022

Kyle Buchanan, a New York Times writer, said the woman was standing immediately in front of him when she suddenly stripped off all her clothes, revealing she was covered in body paint, fell to her knees, and began screaming in front of photographers. At one point, the security personnel who were escorting the woman out of the area covered up his camera to block it from filming, he said.

On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming pic.twitter.com/JFdWlwVMEw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2022

