A shocking announcement in the wrestling world leaves fans wondering after Samantha Irvin’s WWE exit

Fan favorites leave the world of wrestling for dozens of different reasons, but rarely do they make their exit as abruptly as WWE‘s Samantha Irvin.

For several years, the 35-year-old was a staple of several WWE programs, starting with WWE 205 Live in 2021 and gradually working her way up to WWE Raw on the USA Network. Earlier this year she earned high praise from viewers — and even veteran announcer Michael Buffer — after she supplied the introduction for 14 separate matches at WrestleMania XL.

All in all, Irvin is a rising star in the WWE, after first joining the organization hoping to be a wrestler. Her WWE Performance Center audition didn’t land her with a role in the ring, but her personality and clear talent did land Irvin with a gig as an announcer. She’s since appeared on WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown alongside her debut with WWE 205 Live and eventual promotion to WWE Raw.

Then, just ahead of the Oct. 21 edition of Raw, Irvin announced her departure from the program. She praised many of the people she worked with across several years in the industry, but didn’t clearly outline why she was leaving so abruptly, leaving fans to wonder if major news is on the horizon.

Why did Samantha Irvin leave WWE?

In Irvin’s announcement, which she posted to her personal Instagram account, the former WWE announcer noted that her departure from the program “does not mark the end” of her art. That was the only real hint the 35-year-old inserted into the post, alongside heaps of praise and gratitude for the people she’s worked alongside all these years.

Irvin took time to praise the crew and cameramen, the women’s locker room, — which she declared contains “the most incredible group of people on the face of this Earth” — and several generations of “WWE Superstars,” alongside heartfelt thanks delivered to former promoter Paul Heyman, and a slew of vital WWE staples. She even gave a special shout-out to Mark Henry for “giving me my big break,” and emphasized that she hopes she made him proud during her time with WWE.

Now it seems Irvin is on to the next step in her career path. After polishing off her post with an enticing “stay tuned,” the announcer didn’t share any details, but rumors indicate where she may be heading next. Early reports seemingly point to a future in music for Irvin, who’s long expressed an interest in pursuing a musical career.

Before she joined the world of wrestling, Irvin enjoyed a stint in the music industry, and it seems she caught the bug. She’s already released an EP titled 27Underground, appeared in several shows, and made it to the semi-finals on America’s Got Talent, so she’s more than dipped her toes into the industry, but it seems Irvin is in for the long haul. With WWE behind her, she can now dedicate all of her attention to her favored craft, and that work in wrestling comes with perks. She earned a fanbase during her time with WWE, and those fans are sure to follow as she makes her way into her fresh field.

