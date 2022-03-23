Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you: a Shrek–themed burlesque show will be touring across Australia and New Zealand this year.

Shreklesque is exactly what you’re thinking, a burlesque show filled and performed by Shrek characters and had its first performance in Perth back in 2020. The show is a parody of the 2001 Dreamworks animated film in the style of burlesque and had sold-out shows during its past performances.

The cast for this raunchy show includes:

Trigger Happy as Shrek

Selin Tian as Princess Fiona

Henny Spaghetti as Donkey

Tugboat Tiffy as Gingerbread Man

Bebe Gunn as Dragon

Baron von Envy as Magic Mirror

Barbie Banks as Pinocchio

Rainbow as Lord Farquaad

Indea-Rose Sekula as Robin Hood

Rosi Rawdog as Fairy Godmother

De La Vinx as Swing

The swampy, sexy show will kick off its Australian 2022 run in Sydney’s Enmore Theatre this June, before gallivanting its way around the country with shows in Launceston, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne, before taking on shows in New Zealand in July. The Oceania tour will wrap up mid-July in Darwin.

Shreklesque is created by Australian showgirl Ben Trigger, also known as Trigger Happy, who was seen in Australia’s Got Talent. In 2021, Trigger posted their excitement on Instagram saying that “they’re beyond thrilled to be able to share Shreklesque with audiences far and wide”.

In other Shrek-related news, Antonio Banderas is finally reprising his role as the mysterious Puss In Boots in the forthcoming sequel spin-off Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.