‘Added to my Errors Tour collection’: Someone thought Taylor Swift was losing her balance mid-concert and had the most priceless reaction

What can we say about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour that we haven’t said already? There have been so many iconic moments, from a wholesome friendship bracelet trend that even Tom Cruise got in on, to the “22” hat trend where young fans get to interact with Swift. To say she puts on a great show is an accurate assessment, but she also appears to have a “the show must go on” mentality, as a recent clip posted on TikTok proves.

Recommended Videos

Why do we say this, you ask? Well, a clip from one of Swift’s concerts is getting attention online because she appears to be falling, and although she lets out a short scream, she continues with the show. The video was posted by TikToker wigconicc, who shared her thoughts with the text over the video. It reads, “When Taylor Swift screaming because she’s losing her balance for a second.” She thought this moment was sweet as she referred to Swift’s scream as “adorable” in the caption. And it turns out many fans agree with her!

Fans react to a video of Taylor Swift appearing to fall mid-concert

The comment section of the post has been filled with messages from excited fans who want to share their views. “He face when she screamed is on point,” a comment reads. Another fan also commented on the scream, writing, “even her screams are perfect.”

Other reactions include, “Tay can scream but still make it cute,” “The squeal,” and “who’s afraid of little old me (afraid version).”

And perhaps our favorite comment of all is a clever play on words. “Added to my Errors Tour collection,” a TikTok user playfully added. Another had similar thoughts, writing, “someone should make compilation of the errors tour.” Even when things go wrong, Swifties can always find the silver lining.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy