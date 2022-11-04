After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle

Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music.

The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.

Producer Drew Dixon called Rihanna out on Twitter for enabling Depp and pointed to the disturbing implications of Rihanna’s validation of the former Pirates of the Caribbean star, writing, “Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing.”

Johnny Depp has been embraced as a hero by unhinged right-wing misogynist extremists, and now he's been invited to appear in the @SavageXFenty show. Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing @rihanna https://t.co/cU882vMiC6 — Drew Dixon (@deardrewdixon) November 3, 2022

Other Twitter users are especially shocked considering Rihanna’s very public history with domestic abuse, following her assault in 2009 by then-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Really? Rihanna, a survivor of domestic abuse? What the fuck https://t.co/Q8fNedz02v — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) November 3, 2022

Babyonaplane made the point that Rihanna, a billionaire, is unlikely to be concerned with her fans’ reaction to her decision but is hoping that her team might be able to get through to her.

I don’t think Rihanna cares about backlash but I hope it’s strong enough that her team will be like.. woah maybe this isn’t a good idea — mary (@babyonaplane) November 3, 2022

Even Rihanna fan accounts are demanding that the superstar recognize that her fans stand firmly against Depp and remove him from the Savage x Fenty show.

We do not support abusers. We won't be watching the show.

You need to cut him out @rihanna @SavagexFenty. — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, others are just shocked and stunned at the decision.

Oh rihanna…I hope this is not true bcz that’s actually so fcking insane and disgusting — Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) November 3, 2022

rihanna inviting that man to the fenty show, her out of all people, riri sweetie its not april's fool but you can still say it's a joke it's not too late…pic.twitter.com/3CfSN2CKRR — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) November 3, 2022

It remains to be seen whether or not Rihanna will address her fans’ concerns or will push forward with her decision to include Depp in the fashion show, and we’ll find out when it hits Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9.

This is quite the controversy for Rihanna to return to the scene with, having only released her first song in six years, “Lift Me Up”, last week.