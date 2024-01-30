After mocking a peace activist who was crushed to death, Ben Shapiro now thinks he’s a rapper

Ben Shapiro, determined as ever to contribute exactly nothing of substance to society, is now diving into *checks notes*…. rap?

Yes, the same Ben Shapiro who publicly mocked rap as “not actually a form of music” is now releasing tracks that, based on his own definition, don’t count as music. Honestly, in this case, I can’t help but agree with him.

Shapiro thrust his first-ever rap track, “Facts,” on the world in early 2024, ensuring that he ruined the year nice and early for anyone with working ears. He accomplished it nice and quick, too, after the song inexplicably shot to the top of iTunes charts and gave Shapiro the gag-worthy right to brag about being a “#1 rapper” on a music platform that was discontinued while Trump was still president.

Yeah, sorry to break it to you Shapiro, but all those iTunes listens are coming from exactly the audience we’d expect — people so out of touch they’re using outdated operating systems. Lines up well with their outdated views.

Shapiro teamed up with Rolling Stone-categorized “far-right troll rapper” Tom MacDonald for “Facts,” which features clear evidence that the ability to rhyme does not equal talent — or the ability to rap. Shapiro’s verses are exactly as monotone and unoriginal as you’d expect, but, to the absolute doorknob’s contingent of fans, they’re a rallying cry.

One that pairs perfectly with Shapiro’s other viral moment, which sees him back in his normal wheelhouse as he disparages a woman who was crushed to death trying to protect an innocent family. Fresh off his iTunes “victory,” Shapiro popped over to Twitter to find an old tweet on the rise, as people, eager to discover just who this “Ben Shapiro” really is, unearthed a cruel 2011 tweet.

In proof that time only serves to improve those of us looking to better ourselves, Shapiro hasn’t changed much since 2011, when he called political activist Rachel Corrie one of the “great idiots of history.” Corrie, for those uninformed, was an American activist who was crushed to death by Israeli soldiers while trying to prevent the destruction of a Palestinian family’s home.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Ben Shapiro calls Rachel Corrie one of the "Great Idiots of History."



Rachel Corrie was a 23-year-old American woman who was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer.



What a disgusting and inhumane thing for Ben to say.



People are happily dredging up Shapiro’s old tweets, including the deplorable narrative on Corrie, as evidence that he will never be relevant to a bulk of Americans. That won’t stop his base from clamoring about his sorry excuse for a rap track, of course, but it does serve as a nice reminder of the narrative he’s been pushing for more than a decade now.