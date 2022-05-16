Heard Reveals Details of Divorce From Johnny Depp in New Testimony

Amber Heard is discussing the progression of her divorce from Johnny Depp, including that she was allegedly fearful she would not survive if she did not. Her Monday testimony on the topic was part of a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits which has resumed after a week-long break.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The highly-publicized trial has been live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel, and other outlets, from a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia since mid-April.

In a text message that was shown to jurors, from Depp to Heard in May 2016, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had some harsh words for Heard amid their divorce, including calling her a “spoiled brat.”

When asked why she decided to file for divorce, Heard said she was afraid she would “likely not literally survive.”

Heard asked for a domestic violence temporary restraining order, which she testified was because she wanted to change her locks and have a good night’s sleep.

“I couldn’t sleep, I’d wake up in a panic.”

Heard also described her impression of tech mogul Elon Musk when she saw him at the Met Gala. She called Musk, whom she started dating after divorcing Depp, a “real gentleman,” in her estimation.

Musk, along with actor James Franco, were two people previously on a witness list and slated to testify in the trial. However, both of them dropped out of testifying last month.

Previous testimony by Heard indicated Depp had allegedly slapped and punched her on multiple occasions and twice sexually assaulted her.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Depp’s lawsuit against Heard centers around an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims is referenced in the piece.

In addition to Heard wrapping up her direct testimony on the stand this week, she is expected to undergo cross-examination by Depp’s team soon thereafter. Heard also has several other witnesses lined up, including her sister Whitney Henriquez, actor Ellen Barkin, and Depp himself. This will be the second time Depp has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team.