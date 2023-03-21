Amy Robach and TJ Holmes make first public appearance since getting the boot from ‘GMA’

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach‘s sudden plunge into notoriety, not to mention their current state of unemployment, doesn’t seem to have slowed the former GMA power couple down. The two stepped(or ran) out into the spotlight in the NYC Half Marathon this weekend, their first sighting since their less-than-graceful exit from their prime spots on Good Morning America.

Ready-Set-Ruin your career! Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were off to the races at this weekend’s NYC Half Marathon, and we are guessing they didn’t need the extra incentive to run. Between dodging the paparazzi and their respective exes flinging divorce papers at them, we are betting they getting pretty good at sprinting. Yet all the extra weight on their shoulders didn’t seem to slow them down, as the race was their first public appearance together since Good Morning America formally invited them to be successful elsewhere.

While this may be their first appearance, it was not their first marathon. The two ran the NYC Full Marathon back in November, posting pictures as they ran the race side by side. Their intimate relationship was revealed later that month. This marathon is half as long as the full, at a distance of 13.1 miles as it winds through the streets of NYC, through Times Square, and eventually ends in Central Park. The two reportedly share a love of fitness, and encourage each other to achieve their running goals, according to ET. It’s obvious to the casual observer the couple is in great shape, and probably due in no small part to their dedication to running. According to Amy’s Instagram post, the NYC Half was actually her fourth marathon, with two in the last month alone!

The marathon was the couple’s first public appearance together since the drama of their romantic relationship turned into a career-ender. In November it was revealed that the married costars were having a relationship. Robach, 50, was married to Andrew Shue, and Holmes, 45, was married to Marilee Fiebig. Since that time, each has entered divorce proceedings, and their social media has been scrubbed of both their previous spouses — and, at least for the moment, each other.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The controversy continued as Good Morning America battled the media and the decision of whether to welcome the two back to the studio and their co-anchor positions. Yet in January, the decision was made that the former GMA favorites would not be coming back. While it was not entirely unexpected, it certainly must have been a blow for the couple, who had been keeping their romance low-key since the discovery. But now the two are loud and proud as they make public appearances and pose for photos together. It seems there is at least one silver lining to their unfortunate firings, now they are free to do as they please without fear of repercussions, from GMA anyway.

While it is doubtful we will be seeing either Robach or Holmes gracing the ABC studios anytime soon, it seems likely we will be seeing a lot more of the couple publicly. Almost certainly in more marathons as it appears the couple’s love for fitness almost matches their love for each other!