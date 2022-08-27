An action icon’s latest that was brutally buried on release proves it’s still alive on streaming

Even diehard Gerard Butler fans would be forgiven for not seeing Last Seen Alive when it came out this June as the action icon’s latest was bizarrely and brutally buried upon its release. The Scottish star, who’s proven himself to be a purveyor of solid if unspectacular action fare over the past decade, typically attracts a wide audience for his pictures, e.g. the … Has Fallen franchise, but his latest sunk without a trace this past summer with little to no promotion or hype.

Not to say that Last Seen Alive is an underrated gem that’s unlike anything you’ve ever witnessed before. The premise reads like any number of mid-level action movies already out there. Butler stars as a man who takes the law into his own hands when he becomes the prime suspect after his wife (Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Jaimie Alexander) goes missing. Russell Hornsby also features as the detective on Butler’s trail. Brian Goodman — who previously helmed Antonia Banderas vehicle Black Butterfly — directed.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

To ram home just how few people have paid attention to it, Last Seen Alive has a pitiful eight reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. And if you’re wondering how they fair, seven of those are deemed rotten, although at least one of these octet of movie-oglers gave it a positive review. As for the fan reactions, we’ve no idea as it hasn’t even earned the 50 user ratings required to receive an audience score on the site.

Despite all this, though, folks have managed to unearth the movie on streaming as Last Seen Alive is currently skirting the top 30 on the worldwide iTunes charts, according to FlixPatrol, proving that you can’t stop a mediocre movie from finding its audience.