The upcoming biographical film, Blonde, has fast become one of the most-anticipated films of the year. As the world gears up to watch Ana de Armas take on the role of Hollywood bombshell and legend Marilyn Monroe, the actress continues to heap praises on the film every step of the way.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, de Armas tagged the film “the most beautiful thing” she’s ever done, while showering praise on the film’s director, Andrew Dominik.

It was the most intense work I’ve ever done as an actress. It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, and talking to Andrew Dominik for months, and getting ready to start. It was three months of shooting nonstop — like, a crazy schedule. It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done. Can’t wait for it to come out. It’s a very special film, and Andrew’s a genius. He’s one of the best filmmakers I’ve ever worked with.

The Cuban actress and Bond girl seems to have put tons of work into the film, and she sounds pleased with what she, the rest of the cast and crew have made.

While there is still no word on the release date of Blonde, the film is scheduled to be released sometime this year by streaming giant, Netflix. Joining de Armas as Monroe are Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody, who star as Monroe’s second and third husband, Joe DiMaggio, and Arthur Miller, respectively. The film is a live adaptation of the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.