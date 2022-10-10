‘Andor’ fans are overjoyed at ‘Star Wars’ taking its audience seriously

There’s so much praise being heaped on Andor that we’re beginning to get wary of the inevitable backlash. But, at least for now, Disney and Lucasfilm’s newest Star Wars show is a dream come true for many fans, showing us the early days of the Rebel Alliance with prestige TV-level writing, jaw-dropping cinematography, and universally excellent performances.

Diehard fans are in heaven, and the series has been praised as the blueprint for continued Star Wars success. There are many reasons why Andor is knocking it out of the park, but fans on r/StarWars are currently arguing a big part of this is that it treats its audience like adults. Unlike many other Star Wars projects, the Rogue One prequel trusts the viewer to figure out the subtext of a scene for themselves, and generally avoids explicitly spelling out how characters are feeling.

We love Star Wars camp, too, though it is nice to see a show without cute comedy droids or adorable aliens:

Who would have thought low-key political intrigue would beat out lightsaber duels?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is definitely looking worse by comparison:

We’d love to have seen what Obi-Wan Kenobi would have been like if done by this team:

And for some it’s rejuvenated their love of Star Wars:

This week’s episode will see the Aldhani infiltration cell finally attempt their big heist. This is a complex plan with a lot of things that can go wrong, but we like all the Rebel characters so much we’re praying they all make it out of that base alive. Whatever else happens, it looks like Cassian Andor is about to make a name for himself in the Rebellion.

