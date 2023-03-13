Andrew Garfield becomes an instant meme not even 5 minutes into the Oscars

Given the questionable events involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last year’s Academy Awards, it was only natural that the matter was going to be broached in the opening monologue delivered by this year’s Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel.

While nothing quite as meme-worthy is yet to transpire at the 2023 Academy Awards, Andrew Garfield gave it a red-hot go with possibly the goofiest grin of the evening, not even five minutes into the Oscars broadcast, and it stemmed from a reference to last year’s infamous slap.

Kimmel jokingly encouraged would-be slappers up to the stage with the incentive of winning Best Actor but started listing off Hollywood heroes they would have to get through first. He points to “heavyweight boxer” Michael B. Jordan, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh, and “The Mandalorian” Pedro Pascal, all of whom give menacing looks to the camera.

Then Kimmel points to “Spider-Man” Andrew Garfield, who is just sitting there with the cheesiest and silliest grin we ever did see, and you know what? Bless him. Needless to say, Twitter was immediately enraptured with his silliness:

EVERYONE ELSE IS READY TO GO AND THEN THERE’S ANDREW GARFIELD REGRETTING EVERY DECISION HE’S EVER MADE IN HIS LIFE HELP pic.twitter.com/3wkGetL9rL — Shan 卌♡ mandalorian (@ShanLFTV) March 13, 2023

only thing i liked about jimmy kimmel's monologue was this andrew garfield reaction pic.twitter.com/X1ujr1cash — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 13, 2023

Thankfully, no such incident has transpired at the 2023 Academy Awards, but if things got a little bit out of hand again, we’ll be sure to let you know as it happens – you can keep up with all of the Oscars action, and the accolades as they are delivered, over on our live blog.

As far as superheroes and the films they appear in go, Marvel will once again be walking away from the Academy Awards without an acting-related Oscar in hand, with Angela Bassett losing out on Best Supporting Actress.