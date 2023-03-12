All Oscar Winners 2023

Oscar Sunday is here, movie lovers!

After much waiting and bated breath following a rather tumultuous 2022 that just refuses to fade away, the 95th Academy Awards are here to serenade us with a fresh batch of nominations, wins, and ⏤ do we dare hope? ⏤ controversies. The We Got This Covered team is here to bring you all the news as we make our way down the um…champagne carpet (what is this beige fever taking over the world?) and onto the stage.

This year, the Academy has done its best to be inclusive and diverse. The best example of the same is the indie smash Everything Everywhere All At Once dominating the nominations, with nods for everything from Best Picture to Best Supporting Actress, which means the majority of its cast ⏤ Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan ⏤ are ready to positively sweep.

But as always, the Oscars ceremony has all the potential to pull the rug from under our feet and prove how sorely miscalculated all of our predictions were. The best possible thing you can do is stay tuned to our Live Blog for an update on every award that is handed out, every snarky comment that occurs, and every physical assault that takes place at this year’s Oscars.

What time are the Oscars on tonight?

The Oscars 2023 is about to begin in a few hours, from 8pm ET / 5pm PT to be precise. Though the ceremony is set to air on ABC, you can also catch it on the ABC website or app. It is also available for streaming on platforms that include ABC, like Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

If you are hoping to catch the live red carpet coverage, the ABC News YouTube channel has the Academy Awards pre-show covered from 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT. E! will focus on the red carpet on its channel from 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

All Academy Award Winners 2023

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand, Producers

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Lead Actress –

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Written by Rian Johnson

Living – Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking – Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár – Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

Close – Belgium

EO – Poland

The Quiet Girl – Ireland

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman – Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Music by M.M. Keeravaani and Lyrics by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski with Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front Production Design by Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water Production Design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon Production Design by Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis Production Design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans Production Design by Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants, João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks, Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Lachlan Pendragon

Best Costume Design

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride, Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase, Cyrus Neshvad

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oscars 2023 Live Blog

11:36pm ET: We’d like to thank you for following along with us for our 2023 Oscars Live Blog and for allowing us to rant and rave and talk about the majesty that is Austin Butler. Here’s to another phenomenal film season, to more movies that bring us to tears, and to the films we equate to moments in our life that we’d never like to forget. Here’s to movies, friendships, and more Austin Butler — look, we had to do it. Goodnight, everyone!

We’d like to thank you for following along with us for our 2023 Oscars Live Blog and for allowing us to rant and rave and talk about the majesty that is Austin Butler. Here’s to another phenomenal film season, to more movies that bring us to tears, and to the films we equate to moments in our life that we’d never like to forget. Here’s to movies, friendships, and more Austin Butler — look, we had to do it. Goodnight, everyone! 11:34pm ET: The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once takes the stage to celebrate their big win, the biggest win, and their gratitude is momentous.

Best Picture: And the winner is…Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

11:32pm ET: Ashley again, wiping my tears for both Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser. As Harrison Ford takes the stage, we’re reminded of the greatness that he embodies, and has embodied, through his lengthy career.



Best Actress: And the winner is… Michelle Yeo, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere, All at Once

11:27pm ET: This is going so fast, but Brendan Fraser is so happy it’s hard to be upset if he wasn’t your first choice. Cute Austin Butler reaction here too, I love seeing so much support from the nominees.

Best Actor: And the winner is…Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Director: And the winner is… Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg , The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Film Editing: And the winner is… Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Original Song: And the winner is… “Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Music by M.M. Keeravaani and Lyrics by Chandrabose

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman – Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Music by M.M. Keeravaani and Lyrics by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski with Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrn

11:05pm ET: Sorry for the delay, too busy crying after John Travolta announced the In Memorium segment, prefacing the slideshow by paying tribute to “friends who we will always remains hopelessly devoted to.” We saw loved actors like Olivia Newton John and Robbie Coltrane and others who will be missed. – Staci

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Oscars: "They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Best Sound: And the winner is Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor

All Quiet on the Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges

The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor



10:52pm ET: Oh my, not Janelle Monae presenting an Oscar after being sorely snubbed for her role in The Glass Onion? I know, she is here to present for the Best Sound Effects, but it still stings you all.

Best Adapted Screenplay: And the winner is… Women Talking – Screenplay by Sarah Polley

All Quiet on the Western Front – Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Written by Rian Johnson

Living – Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking – Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay: And the winner is… writers Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin – Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár – Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Written by Ruben Östlund

10:37pm ET: Kimmel salutes James Hong for starring in over 650 movies after switching from his career as a civil engineer at the age of 25. Well, good for the world of cinema, good for the world of engineers too – surely an engineer daydreaming about movies isn’t best-suited for fixing anything, right?

94-year old James Hong is my new style icon. Googly eye bowtie forevs! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/C3TCCnrATM — Deadly like a poisonous mushroom (@deadlyknitshade) March 13, 2023

10:30pm ET: Annnnd….. Rihanna is here! Who else has goosebumps? Oh boy, she better wins the Oscar for “Lift Me Up” after that outstanding performance and the standing ovation that followed. I am not crying, you are crying *sob*

Rihanna delivers an outstanding performance of ‘Lift Me Up’ at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/noCydhE7sm — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

10:27pm ET: Just like the Will Smith fiasco, Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine is not dying down. But when Kimmel questioned Malala about the same, she quickly sidestepped commenting by saying, “I only talk about peace.” Well, Cocaine Bear sure didn’t let the peace last as Malala looks pretty terrified of the fake carnivore.



Best Visual Effects: And the winner is… Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher

10:25pm ET: Elizabeth Banks is here with what the real Cocaine Bear would have looked like in real life. But what takes the spotlight even though the Oscars snubbed Bassett, everyone is recognizing her right to the award, including Banks. – Apeksha

Elizabeth Banks stumbles while taking the stage at the #Oscars.



"He tripped me," she jokes of the Cocaine Bear who accompanied her. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/ldDmOovz7A — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Best Original Score: And the winner is… All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

10:13 pm ET: Okay, Mindy Kaling, we see you in that stunning black dress. If we’re not mistaken, it looks to be the twin of the white dress she wore earlier on the champagne carpet.

Best Production Design: And the winner is… All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front Production Design by Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water Production Design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon Production Design by Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis Production Design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans Production Design by Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

10:08pm ET: Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell are here to present our next award. But we’re a tad distracted (again) after Grant called his face an actual scrotum. We wish we were kidding.

10:06pm ET: Now that I’ve had time to collect myself, (thanks a lot, Gaga) it’s only right I share this Pedro Pascal appreciation post with you because if we’re not crying over Gaga we’re going goo-goo gaga for Daddy Pedro.

Back to watching the #Oscars…BUT PEDRO PASCAL IS FATHER.



Never change, and never take off those glasses.#Oscars2023 #Oscars95 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/dAdUDGM1Ca — Counting days until THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE!!! (@SylvietheBunnyT) March 13, 2023

10:02pm ET: Thank you, Ashley, you’re 100 percent correct. Daddy Pedro is everything. But also, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” performance has me in tears so I’m a little distracted. — Cody

9:59pm ET: Before I hand the baton to Cody, I just have to say, and I think I speak for all of us: Daddy Pedro. That’s it; that’s the sign-off. Here’s to our beloved…Daddy Pedro.

9:58pm ET: We’ve got to admit, it’s not the first time we cried tonight, but Lady Gaga’s speech before she belted out the beautiful lyrics to “Hold My Hand” brought us to tears. We do need more love; we need more appreciation; we need to hold the people we love and help them through, just as much as we need that from them.

Best Animated Short Film: And the winner is…The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon

9:54pm ET: Another fun Oscars fact for you this evening, Guneet Monga was one of the first producers of India to be inducted into the Academy.

Best Documentary Short Film: And the winner is…The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

9:50pm ET: Jamie Lee Curits’ speech after her win for Best Supporting Actress is a motivational look at what she hopes to see in the future of filmmaking for women — and in the entertainment genre as a whole.

Jamie Lee Curtis on degendering acting categories at awards shows: "The bigger question is how do you include everyone when there are binary choices, which is very difficult, and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that." https://t.co/MP4J1z30Wt pic.twitter.com/S93k6RxKhu — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

9:44pm ET: The win for International Feature Film is the 12th nomination for Germany and the 3rd win!

Best International Feature Film: And the winner is… All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

Close – Belgium

EO – Poland

The Quiet Girl – Ireland

9:39pm ET: Hi all, Ashley again. We’re having a lot of discussion in our newsroom on everything from The Little Mermaid to the wins and upsets of the night so far — and we have opinions! For now, we’re enjoying this Oscar record-breaking moment with Ruth Carter.

Ruth Carter has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Read our cover story with her here: https://t.co/E418Et7fKU — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

9:34pm ET: RRR is showing us just why “Naatu Naatu” is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for Original Song. They received a standing ovation from the whole crowd. I’m glad for an upbeat number this far into the ceremony.

9:31pm ET: Ruth Carter looks radiant in her yellow gown as she accepts her award. She dedicates the award to her mother who recently passed away at 101. RIP.

Best Costume Design: And the winner is… Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

9:27pm ET: Our favorite The Banshees of Inisherin star has appeared! I hope the donkey is having a great night.

Awww they brought Jenny the donkey from Banshees #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AFvbBnx9Iq — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) March 13, 2023

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: And the winner is… The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

9:11pm ET: Staci stepping in here! We’re getting some music now, Stephanie Hsu, Ryan Lott, and David Byrne performed “This is a Life” from Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. The song is originally performed by Mitski but it’s cool to see Stephanie on the stage! Unfortunately, the performance is a little…off to put it nicely. – Staci

Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne performing “This Is A Life” at the #Oscars #EEAAO pic.twitter.com/sa2EVlu6NN — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 13, 2023

Best Cinematography: And the winner is… All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

9:07pm ET: Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are up to present the next award and after that “Hey Auntie,” we are sure that the on-screen animosity didn’t make it to real-life.

9:05pm ET: See, this is what happens when you get too engrossed in conjuring scenarios where Bassett could pull a Queen Ramonda on Curtis – I missed the trailer of The Little Mermaid! But it is here now.

Watch and you'll see,

Some day I'll be,

Part of your world!



Watch the new trailer for #TheLittleMermaid and see the movie in theaters May 26! pic.twitter.com/Wrq3JuxbqD — The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) March 13, 2023

9:00pm ET: So far, the Oscars stage has steered clear of any controversies, or unforeseen fists, though Bassett’s cold look could have frozen anyone’s breath when Jamie Lee Curtis won the award.

Best Live Action Short: And the winner is… An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride, Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase, Cyrus Neshvad

Best Documentary Feature Film: And the winner is… Navalny by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris

8:50pm ET: Your pal, Apeksha here! It is time for Best Documentary Feature film and like Kimmel, we hope it goes smoothly without any hitch or any, well, hits.



8:43 pm ET: Sofia Carson is singing her heart out with “Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

8:41pm ET: I don’t think anyone missed that look on Angela Bassett’s face when Jamie Lee Curtis’ name was called… that hurt. Congrats to Jamie Lee Curtis, but we feel for you, Miss. Bassett.

Best Supporting Actress: And the winner is… Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

8:35pm ET: It’s time for the Best Supporting Actress moment. Here we go. Will it go to Angela Bassett? We hope so!

Best Supporting Actor: And the winner is… Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

8:27pm ET: Honoring Avatar: The Way of Water, a featurette highlighting the magic, beauty, and family of the second installment of the Avatar franchise, gave us all a peek into one of the most visually stunning films of the year.

Honoring Avatar: The Way of Water, a featurette highlighting the magic, beauty, and family of the second installment of the Avatar franchise, gave us all a peek into one of the most visually stunning films of the year. 8:24pm ET: That Disney commercial is enough to bring tears to your eyes. Can you believe we’ve had 100 years of magic, storytelling, friendship, and adventure? There’s something so otherwordly about Disney.

You made this dream come true. #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/tBXI9q5LNE — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 12, 2023

8:22pm ET: Our first commercial break of the big night, and it couldn’t have come soon enough. From Elvis being in the building to slap-tastic jokes and the first award of the night, there’s already been a lot to take in!

8:17pm ET: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson took the stage to present the award for Best Animated Feature; where Johnson began a lengthy monologue about animation, and Blunt rushed him through it. The first winner of the night was: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

The first Oscar of the night goes to @pinocchiomovie for Best Animated Feature #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KxO3OSiWlH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Best Animated Feature Film: And the winner is… Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

8:15pm ET : Kimmel starts talking about safety and lets everyone know that if violence is committed on stage, you WILL be awarded Best Actor and given 19 minutes to give a speech. Kimmel also talked about how many people you’ll have to get through to get to him — including the handsome…we mean fierce Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed.

: Kimmel starts talking about safety and lets everyone know that if violence is committed on stage, you WILL be awarded Best Actor and given 19 minutes to give a speech. Kimmel also talked about how many people you’ll have to get through to get to him — including the handsome…we mean fierce Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. 8:11pm ET: Of course, James Cameron’s absence was addressed, and Kimmel says that you know a show is too long when even Cameron can’t sit through it.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater director James Cameron isn't at the Oscars for "personal reasons," according to his co-producer Jon Landau. Cameron is nominated as a producer in the best picture category. https://t.co/Ttdulrn9i8 pic.twitter.com/aXplfYqDXv — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

8:07pm ET: Warming up the crowd, Kimmel opens up with a spiel about everything from Ozempic to first-time nominees and the fact that sequels and franchises are owning the movie realm right now.

Warming up the crowd, Kimmel opens up with a spiel about everything from Ozempic to first-time nominees and the fact that sequels and franchises are owning the movie realm right now. 8:03pm ET: Jimmy Kimmel drops onto the stage as if he were a character in Top Gun: Maverick, and we have to admit — it was a fantastic moment. Whether or not the movie wins big tonight, it was an exciting cinematic experience.

8:01pm ET: I couldn’t hop in without mentioning Austin Butler; yes — it’s time for the curtains to rise and awards to be presented, but this is the moment we were all waiting for, and we can’t help but fallin’ in love with him. Okay, it’s showtime – Ashley

I couldn’t hop in without mentioning Austin Butler; yes — it’s time for the curtains to rise and awards to be presented, but this is the moment we were all waiting for, and we can’t help but fallin’ in love with him. Okay, it’s showtime – Ashley 7:59pm ET: Before I switch out, I just wanna give some love to Halle Berry in this beautiful gown. Even when she isn’t nominated, the actress turns heads in some of the most beautiful looks. Gorgeous!

7:57pm ET: The stars are hustling down the carpet because doors will be closing soon. Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett is looking elegant in a shining teal and black number. The competition between her and Michelle Yeoh is fierce and we can’t to see what happens later tonight!

7:51pm ET: Lady Gaga is here and looking absolutely stunning in Versace, while taking a break from her busy Joker shooting schedule. Here’s hoping her and Rihanna share a moment later tonight.

7:47pm ET: Cody called Angela Bassett “mother” earlier, well now the internet’s father has arrived. Pedro Pascal arrives on the champagne carpet with his beautiful sister Javiera. It’s obvious good looks run in the family!

Pedro Pascal and his sister Javiera at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cIT3YqoMxB — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 12, 2023

7:44pm ET: Halle Bailey is one of the most successful fans ever and she gets to meet Jamie Lee Curtis. The two stars shared a hug while a starstruck Bailey complimented Curtis. We’re loving both of their Oscar looks.

Halle Bailey and Jamie Lee Curtis hug on the champagne carpet at the #Oscars. https://t.co/K4bBaxvMSB pic.twitter.com/wdK8wRTKah — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

7:40pm ET: He might not be nominated for anything but he’s a winner in our hearts. Andrew Garfield is on the champagne carpet (which continues to be criticized by nominees and reporters alike).

7:34pm ET: Thank you for updating us on the new awards schedule Apeksha! The stars keep appearing; Best Supporting Actor nominee Ke Huy Quan is here and looking forward to the ceremony. – Staci

Best Supporting Actor nominee Ke Huy Quan arrives at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ESbPYqrmQc pic.twitter.com/Z2P5SKqNLB — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

7:28pm ET: It won’t be the Oscars if there weren’t any last-minute changes. After flooring the world with the revelation that Lady Gaga is going to come after all, it has now been revealed that the previously decided order of award presentation has been shifted. So, in case, you were not planning to stick to your screens – unlike me – and had particular categories you were planning to watch, here is the updated list.

UPDATE: The 2023 #Oscars presentations have changed.



Best Animated Feature will be now be presented first.



(Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/ZQhC337xxs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2023

7:22pm ET: Can everyone just turn in their dictionaries so they can be updated? Because obviously, the term “flawless” needs to be switched with Emily Blunt after she takes the unofficial white theme of the Oscars up a notch.

7:18pm ET: Well, not to gloat or anything, but the champagne carpet bashing has begun — not that I harbored any doubt in the first place about it sinking like a rocket without fuel. So, Jessica Chastain is here, and everyone is criticizing the carpet to the moon and back, it is a good day for me.

Literally can’t believe someone said “what if the red carpet wasn’t red” and another person gasped and gave the bad idea person a raise. https://t.co/YBGZlFFmbQ — BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) March 12, 2023

7:15pm ET: Oh, sorry for the big break there, I was busy rubbing the afterglow of looking at the magnificence of the literal QUEEN. Yep, Jessica Chastain is here, finally! Look this is what dreams are made of.

7:07pm ET: Ana de Armas may not be everyone’s choice when it comes to the Best Actress category, but she sure is making that beige mistake laid under her feet shine with her glowing appearance for the night. Can someone look for my jaw, I can’t find it after it fell to the floor.

7:03pm ET: I don’t know, Cody, I am still a bit woozy after all the glitter and oomph that the Oscars 2023 has been throwing our way! But looks like the champagne carpet (gotta say it because everyone else is) is up for the challenge in the form of the man of the hour, Austin Butler! I may need a minute to calm my racing heart, so feel free to ogle at His Handsomeness. – Apeksha

L’acteur Austin Butler est arrivé sur le tapis de la 95 ème cérémonie des #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8rKy82J4oZ — ti chabin 972 rpzt (@thewoorstt) March 12, 2023

7:00pm ET: All right, I need a moment to collect myself after these stunning champagne carpet looks (I guess I’m finally getting used to it). Apeksha, take it away!

All right, I need a moment to collect myself after these stunning champagne carpet looks (I guess I’m finally getting used to it). Apeksha, take it away! 6:58pm ET: Speaking of gorgeous, can everyone just feast their eyes on Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu for a minute? Pink? On a champagne carpet? *Chefs kiss*.

6:54pm ET: I’m going to need everyone to take a deep breath and calm down! Calm down, people! Queen Mother, Angela “she did the thing” Bassett has officially arrived on the champagne carpet. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in that purple dress.

6:50pm ET: Historically, the Best Actress winner presents the award for Best Actor the following year. However, now that Will Smith has been banned by Academy Awards for 10 years, it begs the question of who will present the award for Best Actress. Could Chastain do it in Smith’s stead? Will the Oscars spice things up and go back to the group format? We have so many questions.

Jessica Chastain getting ready for the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ihB5srKoUI — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) March 12, 2023

6:47pm ET: Alert! Alert! Last year’s Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) will be at this year’s ceremony. On her Instagram story, Chastain shared a video of her beauty team glamming her up for the evening. Now, the only question is which category she will present for…

Alert! Alert! Last year’s Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) will be at this year’s ceremony. On her Instagram story, Chastain shared a video of her beauty team glamming her up for the evening. Now, the only question is which category she will present for… 6:42pm ET: Deaf representation is out in full force this evening. Actress Lauren Ridloff, who played Makkari in the MCU’s Eternals, is on the red carpet. She’s soaking up this moment and expressing gratitude for the way her on-screen representation has impacted the Deaf community.

Lauren Ridloff on the warm fan reception to her role in #Eternals: “It means so much to me.” #Oscars https://t.co/K4bBaxwkI9 pic.twitter.com/AiSORVNEmt — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

6:37pm ET: Ladies and gentlemen and everyone in between, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here. Halle Bailey, the star of Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid, has arrived on the champagne carpet! Can you hear that? It’s our breath leaving our agape mouths.

6:32pm ET: Thanks, Ashley. You’re right about Mindy Kaling and Michelle Yeoh’s dresses — white sure does appear to be the color of the evening. But another color fighting for the spotlight is yellow. Ruth E. Carter, costume designer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever truly complimented the champagne carpet with her gorgeous yellow dress. — Cody

6:28pm ET: Always room for improvement; before passing the baton to Cody, we must mention this moment. Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins is opening up about how he’d change the ambiance of the space if he could. From the color of the carpet to the lighting, the grand entrance to the Oscars is a heavy topic of conversation this evening. – Ashley

6:25pm ET: In another stunning white gown (is this the color of the evening?) Mindy Kaling is wow-ing all of us in this form-fitting and jaw-dropping gown.

6:22pm ET: Another moment, may we praise Michelle Yeoh. In a shimmery and playful white number that’s as elegant as it is unique, we can’t get enough of this one. Is she showing up, or is she showing up?!

Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh is #Oscars ready. pic.twitter.com/qielmPkrHw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 12, 2023

6:18pm ET: Sigourney Weaver! That’s it, that’s the update: forget champagne problems; we’ve got a champagne renaissance with her beautiful gown, hair, and makeup.

Sigourney Weaver! That’s it, that’s the update: forget champagne problems; we’ve got a champagne renaissance with her beautiful gown, hair, and makeup. 6:16pm ET: Can we have another moment for Jamie Lee Curtis’ stunning ensemble tonight? Yes, we may have been looking at her when we side-eyed our own outfits for the night, but we digress. She is picturesque perfection; we just had to repeat it.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis poses for photos at the #Oscars. https://t.co/i5wEon5M8t pic.twitter.com/uETF3D8zfE — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

6:13pm ET: Is anyone else feeling a little underdressed for the occasion? Watching these stars show up in fairytale-esque get-ups has us looking at our yoga pants and oversized sweaters with a side-eye. We’ll glam it up next year, that’s for sure.

Is anyone else feeling a little underdressed for the occasion? Watching these stars show up in fairytale-esque get-ups has us looking at our yoga pants and oversized sweaters with a side-eye. We’ll glam it up next year, that’s for sure. 6:08pm ET: Can you believe we’re less than two hours away from the first award of the night, Actress in a Supporting Role? With a high-caliber list of nominees, it’s truly anyone’s game. Still, with Angela Bassett’s beautiful and heartbreaking portrayal of Queen Ramonda, we’re counting down the seconds for a potential groundbreaking win. We’re feeling SZA’s emotion for this one.

Realizing Angela Basset doesn’t already have an Oscar make me wanna knock shit over — SZA (@sza) March 12, 2023

6:05pm ET : We’re keeping our eyes peeled for our first look at Best Actor hopeful Austin Butler — do you think someone could give us a warning before he hits the carpet? We’d hate to lose our breath and cause anyone any champagne problems.

: We’re keeping our eyes peeled for our first look at Best Actor hopeful Austin Butler — do you think someone could give us a warning before he hits the carpet? We’d hate to lose our breath and cause anyone any champagne problems. 6:01pm ET: Thank you, Staci! The champagne carpet is full of all-star arrivals from Quest Love and Jamie Lee Curtis to Harry Shum Jr. and the stunning Sofia Carson. While she didn’t stop for interviews — she has to rest her voice, hunny — she did send reporters a beautiful wave and smile. – Ashley

5:55pm EST: Before I pass the baton to Ashley, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the singers behind Oscar-nominated “Naatu Naatu” (the first Indian song to be nominated for an Academy Award) share they’re so excited to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga, they have goosebumps. Stars really are just like us.

#RRR ‘Naatu Naatu’ singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj with choreographer Prem Rakshith are excited run into Lady Gaga and Rihanna #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XAo4FD0h0I — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2023

5:50pm EST: This year, the Oscars are making huge strides in accessibility. In addition to the audio descriptions Apeksha mentioned earlier, a YouTube channel will be live-streaming entirely in ASL. We love to see it!

This year, the Oscars are making huge strides in accessibility. In addition to the audio descriptions Apeksha mentioned earlier, a YouTube channel will be live-streaming entirely in ASL. We love to see it! 5:45pm EST: TikTok star Khaby Lame is here at the Oscars, achieving the ultimate life hack by making an appearance.

5:40pm EST: Elisabeth Olsen has made an appearance in a stunning black gown, will update who designed it when I find the info because that designer deserves a shout-out! Update: She’s here in Givenchy!

5:35pm EST: I’m happy to report Jamie Lee Curtis has appeared on the carpet (whatever color it may be), the jury is out on whether she’ll dip early tonight to get a full night’s sleep. I wonder if the time change is hitting her as hard as it’s hitting me. -Staci

I’m happy to report Jamie Lee Curtis has appeared on the carpet (whatever color it may be), the jury is out on whether she’ll dip early tonight to get a full night’s sleep. I wonder if the time change is hitting her as hard as it’s hitting me. -Staci 5:27pm EST: Before I go and soak my soul in all the glamor ascending the red carpet (yes, I am going to call it that for the sake of my sanity), here is a look at Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez not following in Tom Cruise’s footsteps and joining the event.

5:23pm ET: It is becoming very obvious that the Oscars is trying to pull all stops to ensure it comes out on the top this year. Availability of audio descriptions for the red carpet and show experience has been added to the list of firsts this year. A blind audio described, chosen for their “expertise and experience” in the field, has been hired for the very task.

Audio description will be part of the #Oscars carpet and show experience, with a blind audio describer hired for this year’s event, brought on for their “expertise and experience” in the field https://t.co/tN1kW3GDdk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 12, 2023

5:16pm ET: Brendan Fraser has also graced the carpet with his presence and if there was a dip in all the debate about the Best Actor winner, his appearance just fanned the flames again. The actor has brought his girlfriend Jeanne Moore as his date along with his kids.

Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser poses for photos at the #Oscars. https://t.co/i5wEon5M8t pic.twitter.com/y5ItlCRumF — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

5:12pm ET: While we are still waiting for The Little Mermaid, Meryl Steep has made her much-awaited appearance – no, not on the formerly red carpet but in a new teaser for Only Murders in the Building season three!

Murders? In the building? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep joins #OnlyMurders Season 3 🌃 pic.twitter.com/NuOyPaNUra — Hulu (@hulu) March 12, 2023

5:05 pm ET: Oh, I don’t know, Cody. With the champagne carpet proving to be the eyesore I dreaded it would be, any fashion needs to be in the veins of a total miracle to make a dent. Thankfully, Vanessa Hudgens looks ready to face the challenge!

4:59pm ET: All right, folks, the red carpet (I refuse to call it the champagne carpet in this scenario) is about to begin. I’m tossing the reins back over to Apeksha to kick things off for you. Brace yourselves for some fashion!

All right, folks, the red carpet (I refuse to call it the champagne carpet in this scenario) is about to begin. I’m tossing the reins back over to Apeksha to kick things off for you. Brace yourselves for some fashion! 4:57pm ET: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not be nominated for Best Picture, but Angela Bassett is dominating the conversation online. There’s no question she did the thing, but if she doesn’t win Best Supporting Actress, fans have unilaterally decided Ariana DeBose is to blame.

It’s all Ariana debose fault if Angela Bassett doesn’t win that Oscar #Oscar pic.twitter.com/USAP8afu2I — flawed antagonist (@film3o) March 12, 2023

4:52pm ET: One of the most exciting parts of this year’s Oscars ceremony is that nearly all 10 of the Best Picture nominees were blockbuster hits, including Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water which earned a combined $3.68 billion at the box office. Even Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once earned triple-digits.

#Oscar Best Picture nominees’ box office grosses:



1) Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.28B

2) Top Gun: Maverick – $1.4B

3) Elvis – $287M

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once – $107M

5) The Banshees of Inisherin – $46M

6) The Fabelmans – $36M pic.twitter.com/hQysd2vRpG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2023

4:46pm ET: According to On the Red Carpet with ABC, our favorite stars have not arrived on the *takes a moment to swallow* champagne carpet yet. That is if you don’t count Pinocchio and Geppetto, who were technically the first. The real question is, which ones? Two Pinocchios were released in 2022: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and the Disney Plus’ Pinocchio.

Pinocchio and Geppetto are the first stars on the 2023 #Oscars carpet.



(Credit: @Carlos_Film) pic.twitter.com/Cf6r7RKQ5A — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2023

4:39pm ET: Speaking of musical icons, did you know that Lady Gaga refused to perform “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Oscars if all five of her fellow nominees weren’t also allowed to perform? Originally, it was only her and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars,” but thanks to Mother Monster, every artist got their time to shine. Can you talk about a living legend?

#Oscars fact: Back in 2019, the producers wanted only two Best Original Song nominees (“Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”) to be performed during the ceremony because they were hits—but Lady Gaga refused to sing unless all five songs were given a slot.



“Lady… https://t.co/Jbxw8ombnq pic.twitter.com/vZrSkGq0ws — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 12, 2023

4:32pm ET: Cody here, picking up for Ashley after that truly spectacular Taylor Swift reference. Yes, I do indeed have some “Champagne Problems” with that champagne carpet. — Cody

Taylor Swift – champagne problems pic.twitter.com/n0oEVuM3MY — taylor bridges (@tayIorbridges) August 27, 2021

4:26pm ET: It’s worth noting that we’re less than an hour away from the big champagne carpet event, and if you’re not singing Taylor Swift in anticipation, what are you even doing with your afternoon? Our hearts are glass; let’s hope the Oscars won’t drop it. – Ashley

It’s worth noting that we’re less than an hour away from the big champagne carpet event, and if you’re not singing Taylor Swift in anticipation, what are you even doing with your afternoon? Our hearts are glass; let’s hope the Oscars won’t drop it. – Ashley 4:23pm ET: In addition to Oscars no-shows, Glenn Close won’t be attending this year’s awards due to testing positive for COVID-19. We’re sending our best wishes to Ms. Close on a quick recovery. We’re also mourning what would have been an iconic Air Force One reunion moment, but there’s always next year.

4:17pm ET: In an unexpected turn of events, Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise won’t be in attendance at this year’s Oscars. With the film’s impact on entertainment and nostalgia this year, we have to admit — not seeing him on the champagne carpet (nope…still not in love with it) isn’t giving us that exhilarating 8G’s feeling.

In an unexpected turn of events, Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise won’t be in attendance at this year’s Oscars. With the film’s impact on entertainment and nostalgia this year, we have to admit — not seeing him on the champagne carpet (nope…still not in love with it) isn’t giving us that exhilarating 8G’s feeling. 4:14pm ET: It’s that very role that sparked a conversation on Twitter, all in good fun, that questions who wore the blue suede shoes best? Let it be known that while we admire Everything Everywhere All At Once, we’re still gyrating our own hips for Butler on this one.

So wild that Austin Butler is going to win an oscar for Best Actor of the year, when he’s not even the best ELVIS of the year..#Oscars #EEAAO pic.twitter.com/Hlbekm9FjO — GLENNCELLO THE SHELLO WITH SHOES ON (@GlennDeLaCreme) March 11, 2023

4:11pm ET: Back to a conversation regarding Elvis; did you know that another actress took on the persona of Elvis in a film nominated for Best Picture this year?

Back to a conversation regarding Elvis; did you know that another actress took on the persona of Elvis in a film nominated for Best Picture this year? 4:06pm ET: Of course, we’ve still got all things Disney on our brains thanks to The Little Mermaid, and we’re not the only ones wishing we were currently at a Festival of Fantasy parade. Speaking of Disney, did you know that Walt Disney holds an Oscars record?

Did you know Walt Disney holds the record for most Academy Awards won by a single person, with 32 wins? That’s not even including the seven little Oscars he received as an honorary award for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs! Don’t miss The #Oscars tonight at 8e/5p only on ABC! pic.twitter.com/yNOkwYqzHb — Disney (@Disney) March 12, 2023

4:02pm ET : With all eyes on the champagne carpet, we’re looking back at the last year in film and, no matter who pulls out a win this year, recognizing that we were granted a special look at some of the best acting, visual effects, music, and film in years. — Ashley

: With all eyes on the champagne carpet, we’re looking back at the last year in film and, no matter who pulls out a win this year, recognizing that we were granted a special look at some of the best acting, visual effects, music, and film in years. — Ashley 3:55pm EST: Earlier the directing duo behind Everything, Everywhere, All at Once revealed the film was the first time Michelle Yeoh had been at the top of a call sheet. For an international star like Yeoh, it’s insane to think she had never had top billing in any film during her career.

michelle yeoh deserves the oscar bc she gave the best performance in her category—and yes, her winning would also be historic and life changing for her. pic.twitter.com/skqYnLBhDJ — sophia (@hellopugh) March 8, 2023

3:52pm EST: For anyone watching the On the Red Carpet right now, can we agree Ke Huy Quan is a treasure? His career renaissance is long overdue and even a nomination is a huge deal. Here’s hoping we see him in more great films!

For anyone watching the On the Red Carpet right now, can we agree Ke Huy Quan is a treasure? His career renaissance is long overdue and even a nomination is a huge deal. Here’s hoping we see him in more great films! 3:43pm EST: Speaking of our favorite pop divas, here’s a look at what would happen if Jennifer Coolidge was cast as Adele. Personally, I would pay good money to witness Coolidge enter her own main pop girl era.

FIRST LOOK: Jennifer Coolidge as Adele in upcoming biopic HELLO. #Oscars #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/qtk5krnvJY — Juan Carlos Ojano 🌷 (@carlosojano) March 11, 2023

3:34pm EST: Hopefully, you all are just as excited as I am to see Lady Gaga take the Oscars stage and bless us with her beautiful voice and I can’t wait to see what she’ll wear on the champagne carpet (ugh, I’m still not used to it). – Staci

Hopefully, you all are just as excited as I am to see Lady Gaga take the Oscars stage and bless us with her beautiful voice and I can’t wait to see what she’ll wear on the champagne carpet (ugh, I’m still not used to it). – Staci 3:28pm EST: The Academy Awards is already prepping to give us mini-heart attacks. It was initially confirmed that Lady Gaga won’t be performing tonight as she is busy shooting for The Joker sequel. But if a recent report is to be believed, the “Bloody Mary” singer will ascend the stage after all.

Lady Gaga is expected to make a surprise appearance at the #Oscars on Sunday night to perform “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated song from “Top Gun: Maverick." https://t.co/2FkS6fQcQm — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

3:25pm EST: Daddy Pedro will be getting on the stage tonight, in all his usual glory, to present an award. I know, we have already talked about it while sending your senses on an overload with a look at the man himself. Well, did we mention that we will be meeting him again tonight, sans the fancy jackets and glamorous setting of course, as The Last of Us is set to air its season finale? After his last episode’s tear-inducing “baby girl,” I don’t think my heart can take any more tragedy that befalls Ellie and Joel in their mission to find the cure.

The search for the cure continues.



The season finale of #TheLastOfUs premieres tonight at 9PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/Jo6gPhJzR9 — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) March 12, 2023

3:20pm EST: Like every time, there has been a separate ongoing conversation about the deserving names that didn’t make it to the nominations. Does The Batman belong on the list for not getting a nod for Best Cinematography? Roger Deakins sure thinks so as he has stressed in a chat with Deadline that its exclusion is nothing but “snobbery.” Well, the film is still up in three other categories and could still walk away with a golden statue at the end of the night.

This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. The #Oscars arrive TONIGHT.#TheBatman is nominated for 3 Academy Awards® including Best Makeup and Hairstyling. pic.twitter.com/zCZEkuaTBN — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 12, 2023

3:15pm EST: It’s not like the Oscars hasn’t had its progressive moments. Back in 1973, Diana Ross and Cicely Tyson became the first Black women to be nominated in the Best Actress category in the same year. But it hasn’t really continued in a positive direction as the fact that Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian nominee ever in the Best Actress category says volumes about how stunted the Oscars’ progress has been in all these years.

Diana Ross & Cicely Tyson at the 1973 #Oscars. Both queens were up for Best Actress. This was the first time two Black women had been nominated in the same category in the same year. pic.twitter.com/Rr7Y3O6F7H — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) March 11, 2023

3:05pm EST : After Cody got, rightfully, obsessed with the upcoming trailer of The Little Mermaid, I am here to steer you back to focus on the big night ahead, which has been doubling down on its efforts to be diverse. For the first time, four Asian actors — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Hong Chau (The Whale) — have earned nominations this year. – Apeksha

: After Cody got, rightfully, obsessed with the upcoming trailer of The Little Mermaid, I am here to steer you back to focus on the big night ahead, which has been doubling down on its efforts to be diverse. For the first time, four Asian actors — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Hong Chau (The Whale) — have earned nominations this year. – Apeksha 2:59pm ET: Last Little Mermaid post from me, I promise, but we’re not the only ones looking forward to the trailer dropping later today. Twitter also added a new mermaid emoji to spice up your life. (About the only good thing Elon Musk has done in a while, but I digress).

2:55pm ET: In case you had any doubt over the fans’ excitement to see Halle Bailey as the new live-action Ariel, look no further than this tweet. That’s also me if we’re being honest. Can you tell we’re excited about this upcoming Little Mermaid trailer folks?

WE WILL BE SEATED FOR THE LITTLE MERMAID TRAILER!! HAILEY BAILEY YOU ARE THE MOMENT!!! pic.twitter.com/5Zkg8ccA4j — Goldfish❤️‍🔥 (@TheScarletGold1) March 8, 2023

2:50pm ET: Speaking of The Little Mermaid, did you know that Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, is reportedly making a cameo in the new live-action film? If it’s true, our fingers — ahem, excuse us, tails — are crossed that we’ll see our first glimpse of her in the upcoming trailer during the Oscars!

EXCLUSIVE:



Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, will be having a cameo appearance in 'The Little Mermaid' (2023). pic.twitter.com/eqQVaKMnoy — Disney Princess Facts (@DPrincess_Facts) March 5, 2023

2:45pm ET: Can we talk about why this movie poster for The Little Mermaid is so dark? We get it, Disney, you’re trying to create a mood, but it’d help if we could actually see our main character. Just saying. Here’s hoping the movie trailer tonight is brighter.

Official poster for ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been released.



In theaters May 26. pic.twitter.com/zLt2zhGZzB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2023

2:38pm ET : Is anyone going to talk about our queen, Miss Angela Bassett? There’s no denying the fact that she truly did do “the thing” in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Should she win the award for Best Supporting Actress she will become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be formally recognized for their acting performance. But you already knew that, didn’t you?

: Is anyone going to talk about our queen, Miss Angela Bassett? There’s no denying the fact that she truly did do “the thing” in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Should she win the award for Best Supporting Actress she will become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be formally recognized for their acting performance. But you already knew that, didn’t you? 2:32pm ET : Howdy, movie lovers! Cody here — coming to you from the one and only Los Angeles, California. It is indeed gloomy out here, but nothing can rain on this Oscars parade. Not even the puzzlingly addition of a champagne-colored carpet (what??). — Cody

: Howdy, movie lovers! Cody here — coming to you from the one and only Los Angeles, California. It is indeed gloomy out here, but nothing can rain on this Oscars parade. Not even the puzzlingly addition of a champagne-colored carpet (what??). — Cody 2:25pm ET: Of course, as he embodied Elvis, it wasn’t just in one chapter of his life — he took on the mantle through several years, which meant understanding the way he changed throughout his life. Butler talked about that with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. — Ashley

2:23pm ET: It feels wrong to talk about the ceremony tonight without mentioning Austin Butler’s transformation into Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. From his mannerisms and voice to how he embodied his very spirit, it was an emotional journey watching him on the journey.

It feels wrong to talk about the ceremony tonight without mentioning Austin Butler’s transformation into Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. From his mannerisms and voice to how he embodied his very spirit, it was an emotional journey watching him on the journey. 2:19pm ET: It’s not just movie fans looking forward to the big show tonight; Saturday Night Live had to highlight the ceremony during their variety show last night. Talk about a way to introduce that champagne carpet thing.

All the stars are out at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/BHKygkLJPW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

2:14pm ET: Now that our footing is solid and secure again, we’re keeping our eyes peeled on the Best Actor category this evening; while a win in any category will be meaningful to the nominees tonight, this conversation, in particular, is special because they’re all first time nominees.

Now that our footing is solid and secure again, we’re keeping our eyes peeled on the Best Actor category this evening; while a win in any category will be meaningful to the nominees tonight, this conversation, in particular, is special because they’re all first time nominees. 2:10pm ET: We can’t forget Daddy Pedro Pascal on this fine Oscars Sunday — everyone else gets weak in the knees when they see him, too, right?

pedro pascal at the #oscars rehearsal pic.twitter.com/iXMKi4sUVx — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 12, 2023

2:05pm EST: While all eyes are eagerly awaiting the awards ceremony and the presenting of life-changing recognition this evening, we’ve got to admit — we’re looking forward to the official trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

While all eyes are eagerly awaiting the awards ceremony and the presenting of life-changing recognition this evening, we’ve got to admit — we’re looking forward to the official trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid. 2:00pm EST: Hi all, Ashley here — coming to you from the overcast state of Kentucky this afternoon; happy to journey through Oscars Sunday with all of you.

1:55pm EST: If the close categories are stressing you out, we suggest taking a deep breath and enjoying clips of some of the industry’s top performers, like this clip of what looks like an action shot of The Lion King‘s Timon barrel-rolling and playing dead in front of Zazu. Honestly, they were snubbed. — Staci

“ and the #Oscars for the best performing act goes to” pic.twitter.com/6N4b1iVx6j — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) February 25, 2023

1:45pm EST: It’s anyone’s guess who will win the big categories today but if you check Twitter, you’ll see Brendan Fraser stans pulling for the actor (one of many first-time nominations this year) to take home the academy award for Best Actor for his role in The Whale. It’s a close race between him and Elvis actor Austin Butler, another first-time nominee.

It’s anyone’s guess who will win the big categories today but if you check Twitter, you’ll see Brendan Fraser stans pulling for the actor (one of many first-time nominations this year) to take home the academy award for Best Actor for his role in The Whale. It’s a close race between him and Elvis actor Austin Butler, another first-time nominee. 1:30pm EST: Hey, this is Staci and I’m taking over for a bit! It’s a gloomy day here in the usually-sunny city of Los Angeles so here’s hoping the Dolby Theater’s new champagne carpet doesn’t see any rain later tonight or things will get decidedly even more beige. – Staci

1:25pm EST: This year the Oscars is all for giving first-timers a chance. Yep, out of the 20 acting nominations, 16 actors and actresses have been nominated for the first time. In fact, Cate Blanchett is the only Oscar winner in the list of nominees. Talking about existing Oscar winners, Brie Larson has taken it upon herself to both encourage the would-be owners of the coveted trophy and slyly remind the world that she already has one. — Apeksha

Encouraging everyone who wins at the #Oscars tonight to play an intense staring contest with their statues ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mHQhpMPgZl — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 12, 2023