Will Smith’s Oscars slap continues to sting, breaking a distinguished Oscars tradition that puts the 2023 ceremony in an awkward spot

When Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked across the Oscars stage, and slapped Chris Rock across the face on national television, it was impossible to predict the ramifications of those actions. Now, a year later, we have a clearer picture.

After assaulting Rock for telling a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett, Smith was banned from the Academy for a decade, but not before resigning from the Academy himself and issuing a public apology. Still, on that fateful night in 2022, Smith was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, thus setting the stage for what would become an awkward absence this year in which he would have presented the award for Best Actress.

Considered a distinguished tradition and quasi-rite of passage, recipients of the Best Actor award historically present the award for Best Actress the following year, and vice versa. With Smith barred from stepping foot on the Academy’s premises, his absence leaves an uncomfortable hole where his transgressions remain, and a giant question mark as to who will present the award to this year’s winner, from the five nominees in the category — Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, and Michelle Yeoh.

In the hours leading up to this year’s ceremony, it’s easy to forget that we’ve been here before. In 2018, Casey Affleck — who won Best Actor for Manchester By The Sea the year before — skipped out on the Oscars due to sexual harassment allegations. In Affleck’s place, Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented for Best Actress, having both won the award in years past. Frances McDormand ended up winning.

The shake-up also affected the Best Actor and Best Director awards. Emma Stone, who won Best Actress in 2017, ended up presenting for Best Director instead of Best Actor, and Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren presented for Best Actor in her place.

Similarly, in 2009 and 2010, the Academy chose to forgo the tradition entirely in lieu of group presenters, wherein Michael Sheen, Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, Stanley Tucci, and Peter Saarsgard all presented the Best Actress award to Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side.

All that to say, should there ever be a year the Academy parts ways with the tradition, it’s this one. It’s possible Anthony Hopkins and Joaquin Phoenix could present the award for Best Actress in Smith’s place, having won Best Actor in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Or, possibly Rami Malek and Gary Oldman from 2019 and 2018.

In fact, the Academy could very well return to the group format, in which all four previous Best Actor winners, or even Best Actress winners, present the award for Best Actress or any of the other high-profile categories of the night.

It’s unfortunate, but if Will Smith’s slap has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. The 95th Academy Awards premiere Sunday, March 12 on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. Here’s how you can watch the ceremony.