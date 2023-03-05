How to watch the Oscars 2023: Date, time, and where to watch

While Jimmy Kimmel is polishing his shoes and getting his tux dry-cleaned for his upcoming hosting duties at the Oscars 2023, all the celebrities on the “special” list are honing their speeches and making sure they can do the right face in the mirror because win or lose, appearance is all that matters. The Oscars come only one time a year and that date is quickly approaching, so naturally, getting the low down on when and where to watch it takes priority.

Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, and Elvis are at the top of the list for the Best Picture award. Expect the likes of Austin Butler (Elvis), Brandon Fraser (The Whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), etc to grace the event while the list of best actresses in attendance will include Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, Cate Blanchett for Tar, Ana de Armas for Blonde, and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Of course, this is only a brief overview of the massive guest list for the starry evening.

Though Everything Everywhere All at Once is the obvious winner in most of the categories it has been nominated in, it is the Oscars — anything can happen. At the moment, the only part that comes with a stable foundation of certainty is the timetable of the event and where can those wanting to see the ceremony can watch the celebrities getting well-deserved recognition and applause.

When will Oscars 2023 air and at what time?

Like every year, at least since 2001, Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles will play host to the Oscars 2023, which will be held on March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ABC network will be carrying the broadcast that is going to be completely live seeing that industry professionals were highly upset that eight categories in 2022 were pre-taped. It’s scheduled to be a three-hour show and hopefully, there won’t be any ahem…violence this year.

How to not miss a second of Oscars 2023

For Oscars fanatics, Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, and Ashley Graham will be hosting the Countdown to the Oscars, which will air at 6:30 pm on ABC. Of course, there’s a pre-show to the pre-show, and On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 will begin airing at 1 pm ET.

For those who can’t watch Sunday night’s broadcast, they can enjoy it on several streaming platforms including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. In case, you still are unable to watch the live telecast, make sure to tune into We Got This Covered’s live blog which will be keeping you updated about the biggest and most memorable moments from the ceremony as well as more in-depth dives into the same throughout the course of the event.