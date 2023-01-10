‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ fails to escape the wrath of Marvel’s CGI criticisms

The final trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has captured the imagination of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere, with Paul Rudd’s third outing as the franchise’s tiniest hero upping the ante in every imaginable way.

It looks to be an epic adventure in the Quantum Realm, with many beginning to grow concerned that Scott Lang isn’t going to make it out of the movie alive. That’s obviously a danger when the imposing threat of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is looming over the proceedings, but the latest footage hasn’t escaped one of the MCU’s most recurring criticisms.

For the most part, the CGI in the Quantumania trailer looks impressive, but that hasn’t been enough to dissuade the doubters. We’re not exactly talking the infamous floating head from Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s clearly a lot of people out there who think Peyton Reed’s threequel has doubled down on the digital to the point of overkill.

To be Fair Ant-Man isn't out tet and trailers never do really show the full work of the CGI look at Transformers age of extinction Super Bowl trailer than when the movie came out and the current rise of the beast trailer That still shows heavy cgi work is needed — Vengeance (@NikkiMa87182587) January 10, 2023

I've had a soft spot for Ant-man movies but this third one looks like a cgi nightmare — Theredspirit on Spotify & Apple Music (@Theredspiritjoe) January 10, 2023

imma wait till I see the movie, but Ant-Man is the MCU’s last pass at the half ass cgi for me — Neverknow (@aintdoittho) January 10, 2023

The CGI for Jonathon Majors’ Ant-Man looks #notgood — T’Chaka Khan (@35SlGNS) January 10, 2023

also i love that they’re taking Ant-Man in a bold new direction: “what if an Ant-Man movie was bad, AND had an Avengers-styled giant CGI army final battle?” — nick (@chamern1k) January 10, 2023

The Ant-Man trailer has so many floating-head-in-mocap-suit-in-front-of-green-screen moments. The CGI is so belabored to the point where it’s uncanny and the actors are obviously super imposed on top. I can tell it’s going to be really poorly edited too — keys the unretired tweeter (@keyrodi) January 10, 2023

Alright slightly dodgy CGI but the film looks nuts. Bro Ant-man is toast Kang looks so scary to fight. https://t.co/oectlcAMoQ — LEGO Batarang (LEGO Venom Cult era) (@batarang187) January 10, 2023

Dude.. Ant-Man looks like a CGI mess. Marvel ended with End Game. Good things here and there but overall it’s just awful now. — Joe Z (@cgziggy48) January 10, 2023

It doesn’t help that the unmasked glimpse of MODOK has already threatened to become a viral meme, and with only a few weeks to go until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters, there’s not really an awful lot of time left to put a final polish on the visual effects. We’ll reserve judgement until we see it for ourselves, but a blockbuster superhero franchises coming under fire for its CGI is never a good look, especially with the sheer volume of content Marvel Studios is churning out annually.