Apple TV Plus confirms ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 release date and it’s sooner than you think

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso since October 2021, but they won’t have to wait much longer, with Apple TV confirming Ted’s return on March 15.

The streaming platform provided a glimpse last month, but now we know many more details surrounding season 3. Episodes will be released weekly and we can expect 12 episodes. We also know who will be returning to the show.

Apple TV states that the show was originally intended to only run for three seasons and it’s unconfirmed whether the success of the first two seasons changed anyone’s mind at the studio. However, we do know for sure that season 3 will round off this particular story as Apple provided a teaser which shows gives a little more of an insight into the plot.

There aren’t too many details regarding the overall story here, but the brief description Apple provides in the video description gives us a rough outline. We know that in this season Nate, the former assistant coach for AFC Richmond, has defected to West Ham and now Roy Kent must step up. Meanwhile, Ted deals with pressures at work and personal issues. The details are loose but we’re excited to see where this season goes.

The first two seasons both won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy and it looks like Apple is aiming for a hat trick. The third season is set to air its last episode on the 31st of May; the last day for eligibility for the Emmys. The show has already won 11 Emmys in total, here’s to hoping the third season brings even more success.

If you need to catch up before the third season all episodes are available via Apple TV.