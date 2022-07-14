Are Alexandra Daddario’s eyes naturally blue?

Obsession over attractive physical features is not a new practice in Hollywood and Alexandra Daddario, one of the industry’s well-known names, is the latest case in point. The actress is renowned for her active involvement on social media, especially when it comes to Instagram where her dazzling photos have attracted a whopping 22.6 million followers.

Born in 1986 in New York, Daddario made an impression in Hollywood with her debut in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2013, while also appearaning in Texas Chainsaw 3D the same year.

Daddario would go on to star in the HBO series True Detective alongside Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, and would flaunt her bikini body in the 2017 film Baywatch alingside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

During this time Daddario’s sea-blue eye color has particularly been a popular subject amongst her fans, especially concerning the naturalness of the color. In this respect, let’s throw some light on the subject.

Is Daddario’s eye-color natural?

via 20th Century Studios

There has been a lot of confusion regarding the eye color of Alexandro Daddario, leading to the question: are the actress’ eyes naturally blue?

The dazzling eye color of celebrities such as Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor have often been commented upon and indeed became an integral part of their identity, however not many have faced scrutiny regarding the authenticiy of their eyes.

When it comes to Daddario, fans and crtitics have repeatedly expressed their doubts regarding Daddario’s eye color. Some have shared the view that the color of her eyes are not real and have questioned if Daddario wears contacts. Their view is that her eye color appears different on different platforms.

Fans on Reddit have not exchanged encouraging words on the subject. For example: “Question about Alex’s eyes… look at her eyes in this picture, the front picture on her Wikipedia page. Do you guys think her eyes look different here? I’m asking because it’s been said that she may wear contact lenses? I would like to think not…but what do you guys think?”. A fan of her TV drama Why Women Kill commented along similar lines by saying: “Does she wear contacts to make them even more blue. That color just does not look real.”

Another fan on Reddit went on to criticise the color itself by adding: “Obviously she’s an attractive person and I’m not saying her eyes are objectively bad, but in my opinion, the huge size and super bright blue color is super creepy to me”.

During an interview, Daddario finally broke her silence on the subject regarding her fans enquiring whether she wears contact lenses, which she denied and stated that her eyes are naturally blue. Well, let’s just hope that the confirmation satiates the innumerable questioning minds.