Are the ‘Sesame Street’ writers on strike?

Have "cloudy days" finally come to the beloved children's show?
William Kennedy
Published: Apr 17, 2024 06:46 pm

It seems the labor disputes that recently caused entertainment industry work stoppages have come to Sesame Street, according to Variety. But does this mean Sesame Street writers have gone on strike?

News of a potential strike came as the Sesame Street writer’s contract was about to expire on April 19, 2024. The writers were in negotiation with Sesame Street Workshop, the show’s management, since February of that year. As of Variety‘s report, the writers and show executives had not yet reached an agreement.

On the prospect of a labor issue on Sesame Street, WGA East president Lisa Takeuchi Cullen said, “No one wants to see a picket line on Sesame Street. Millions of parents and families around the world are going to have a lot of questions. They might ask why the bosses at Sesame Workshop are ignoring their company’s own messages of kindness and fairness.”

‘Sesame Street’ writers voted unanimously to strike

via Elaine Low/X

It’s widely reported that the 35-member Sesame Street bargaining team voted unanimously to strike if contract renegotiations remained stalled by the April 19 deadline. If that date passes without an agreement, the writers were prepared to picket the show’s Manhattan headquarters as early as April 24. According to Deadline, the writers have asked for annual raises, better residuals, and union representation for animation and social media. The union also wants to address AI and establish a parental leave fund, among other contract concerns. As well as Sesame Street, writers included in the potential strike also work on kid’s TV shows Helpsters and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo.

A statement from the bargaining committee said the renegotiated contract would be meaningful for writers who work in animated segments on the show as they are currently excluded from union benefits like pension and healthcare. “We hope for a speedy and amicable resolution to these negotiations so that we can continue to do the work of helping the next generation grow smarter, stronger, and kinder,” the statement said.

In response to the unanimous vote on a possible strike, a Sesame Street Workshop spokesperson said in a statement,

“Our writers are integral members of our creative team, and we are engaged in good faith negotiations with the WGA. We’re still hopeful that we’ll come to an agreement in advance of the expiration.”

via Deadline

Sesame Street premiered in 1969 and was produced by PBS for half a century until HBO took over the show, promising to finance episodes that would premiere on HBO but eventually be available for free on PBS.

William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.