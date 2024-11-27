Barack Obama’s plan for helping quarreling Americans is already receiving the worst reaction possible

Many of us have been wishing with all our hearts to return to the days of Barack Obama‘s low-profile and unblemished administration, little realizing that even now in retirement, the man is fighting for this country and its people by sticking to those same principles that defined much of his uncontroversial tenure.

The biggest tragedy of rampant Trumpism isn’t the fact that we’re making a veritable megalomaniac the most powerful person on the planet. It’s not even his strange ideas about how the world works, or the fact that the implication of what he’s about to do is already crippling a struggling economy. The biggest problem with Trump, exacerbated to a truly horrifying degree by social media and the antics related to it, is ultimately needless polarization and unchecked division. It’s the tool the powerful use to wedge insignificant differences between people and segregate the population into two sides of the same coin, locked in a pointless struggle as they’re subtly exploited for the benefit of the few. Gender, sexuality, race, immigration, the Good Book, national security; we’ve all read this script before.

How amazing would it be then, if instead of sowing even more division and hatred among their constituents, the politicians actually came together to help us mend these rifts, find common ground, and realize that we’re all in this together? Well, if there’s one person with enough integrity to do that these days, as he did in the days of his administration, it’s Barack Obama.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about how we rebuild a conversation, in America, in particular, but globally, where folks are able to disagree without hating each other,” he says, promoting the upcoming third annual Democracy Forum run by the Obama Foundation.

I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about how to build rules and habits that allow us to disagree deeply while still being able to live together.



On December 5, I’ll talk more about this idea – called pluralism – at our third annual @ObamaFoundation Democracy Forum. Learn… pic.twitter.com/yHKu1KQJ4v — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2024

Now whether you agree with the man’s political beliefs or not, you can’t help but admit that finding this meditative compromise is what this country needs the most right now. Unless we’re already too far gone to have any hope of reconciliation, which, going by the comments under this X post, looks to be the case.

“You’re out of touch with the people, Obama. Your voice has no weight, like it did years ago, that’s because you sent our sons and daughters to useless wars, turned everything gay, and gave us a horrible economy,” wrote one user. If you’re having trouble understanding what exactly it is they’re talking about, we’re just as clueless.

You’re out of touch with the people, Obama. Your voice has no weight, like it did years ago, that’s because you sent our sons and daughters to useless wars, turned everything gay, and gave us a horrible economy — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) November 27, 2024

Opposing Trump is apparently all it takes to get in some people’s bad books. What I find myself asking over and over again is where they’re finally going to draw the line.

You lost all your credibility when you perpetuated the fine people hoax against Trump. You should be nowhere near building rules of any kind for Americans. We can live fine together without you, go retreat to one of your mansions. — Jason DeBolt ⚡️ (@jasondebolt) November 27, 2024

Obama called Trump’s supporters, and I’m quoting one of the replies, “fascist racist bigoted Nazis for 8 years,” so he has no right dictating rules of engagement to the American people. Now, if you can’t find one instance of this in all the years Trump has been relevant, that’s on you. I read it on the internet, so it must be true.

You called Trump and his supporters fascist racist bigoted Nazis for 8 years. Sit this one out asshole — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 27, 2024

The rest of the replies are just as unpalatable, so there’s no point going over more of them. But I guess at the same time, they kind of prove Obama’s point, right?

