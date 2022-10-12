It seems we cannot let old movies lie with remakes and sequels galore filling up our theatres today; in this quest to find out if we could, we sometimes don’t stop to ask if we should. The latest remake on the block is that of the 1968 cult classic, Barbarella. The once-considered shocking film follows the heroine Barbarella as she sets out to protect peace on Earth from the villainous Durand Durand, displaying a wide variety of skimpy costumes throughout. The remake will see Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney take over the role. However, fans are starting to get fed up with perfectly good stand-alone movies getting the reboot treatment.

Based on a comic-strip by Jean-Claude Forest, Barbarella became an iconic character with Jane Fonda in the role, and, styling-wise, went on to inspire future iconic science fiction films such as Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element. Looks-wise, the actress seems like a great choice to take over the role of Jane Fonda, with her seductive doe eyes and long blonde tresses, and she won’t only be starring in the film but will also serve as an executive producer. The response to the announcement seems a little mixed with some thrilled to see the actress take on the part and others wondering why we can’t stop messing around with something that is already considered a classic.

Movie fans on Twitter seem to be less than enthusiastic as many want to see new stories, not a rehash of an old one.

People are tired of seeing Hollywood keep churning out old ideas instead of having new ones.

Who needs another remake ?!! Gawd! Hollywood really need new ideas fr.. https://t.co/kJdKvamRD1 — Faye not Dunneaway🦋 (@rosarailrussell) October 12, 2022

The film might have to rethink its messaging considering today’s modern audience, which would ultimately change so much of it.

Ah yes. If there's anything we've learned about the current youth generation and the internet at large's attitudes towards sex, they'll surely love the sexual and gender politics of a 1960s French erotic comic book. They will be absolutely chill. https://t.co/lhb2URbrRH — Mike Natale (@NKOAS) October 12, 2022

Though others just want it to remain a campy daft adventure, without any politicising, though nowadays that’s a very fine thread to walk.

abeg please just be a campy space adventure https://t.co/VElV6EpRxB — david fincher's forehead (@willemdatoes) October 12, 2022

Some would agree that the day and age where you could get away with something like Barbarella have long gone.

This is gonna suck – you could only get away with Barbarella’s level of camp and horniness in the 1960s https://t.co/nb1guIBHU2 — Maybe: Alex (@QT_Strawman) October 12, 2022

Many are adamant that Fonda is the only person who should play this role.

But if it has to go ahead at least include Fonda in it.

if Jane Fonda is not in the Barbarella Sequel or remake whatever you can keep it https://t.co/KU77qxIALP pic.twitter.com/Hi74IU0E8w — 90s Vh1 (@jovisuwall) October 12, 2022

Not everyone is mad at this though, and many are ready to take their seats to see this.

Sweeney fans in particular are thrilled to see her in this iconic role.

Sydney Sweeney as the queen of the galaxy?!?!?! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/HtdZi4RWv1 — フロイ・ガライ (@Froymannn_) October 12, 2022

This will be another partnership for Sweeney and Sony, one that appears to be thriving currently with her also attached to Sony’s Madame Webb and the recently acquired adaption of the thriller novel, The Registration. Only time will tell whether they will be able to pull this off, but given today’s divisive climate it’s tough to imagine it will please everybody.