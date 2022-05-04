Benedict Wong slams homophobic response to ‘Doctor Strange 2’ star

In his view, it is not harmful to see someone different than you and it is important to showcase many people.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out Friday, features Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, has received scorn from people due to her character being gay, and co-star Benedict Wong loathes this hate.

“It’s not okay. It’s not okay. We have to all collectively understand that … she auditioned aged 13 and she joined us aged 14, one of the youngest actors to join the MCU of a film of that magnitude. You know, she’s just a young girl playing her role and full praise for that. There’s a real level of shame for all those trolls that are cowards not to actually put their face [out there], and they should feel a deep shame of what they’re doing. Let’s all just play nice. Let’s all just enjoy what we are representing.”

Wong says the above in an interview he and Gomez gave to AsiaOne Monday. Chavez being gay has led to the film being banned in a number of countries after Disney refused to cut the moments which acknowledge the character’s background. Gomez brushed off the backlash when asked about it, and tells the outlet she is pleased the key scene with her character is intact, and it feels surreal to have the role.

“It’s a big deal that America is in this movie. It’s just huge. I’m just so happy that Marvel has stuck to it and kept the scene in there. It’s just pretty crazy that I am getting to be the one who plays America.”

Wong also shared a message for nations which kept their citizens from seeing her on the screen. In his view, it is not harmful to see someone different than you, and it is important to showcase many people.

“All we are doing is radiating representation, voicing the voiceless. That’s all that we can do – represent people so that they can be seen.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has an 80 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.