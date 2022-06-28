Bette Midler assures the Sanderson sisters from ‘Hocus Pocus’ will adopt your baby

In the aftermath of Trump’s hand-picked Supreme Court overturning the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade over the past week, acting force Bette Midler has joined the “we’ll adopt your baby” meme by assuring online fans that the Sanderson sisters from Halloween staple Hocus Pocus will adopt your baby. And yes, this is an actual thing.

Earlier today, on her official Twitter account, Midler posted an image of the Sanderson sisters — played by Midler, Sarah Jesicca Parker, and Kathy Najimy — will do a little “hocus pocus” magic and adopt your baby in the midst of legal abortions becoming a state-by-state decision. “We’ll adopt your baby,” was written in the caption of the tweet.

If the hype of Hocus Pocus 2 releasing its first teaser trailer wasn’t enough to comfort folks, then perhaps the thought of the Sanderson sisters standing with women will. And while some folks are adamantly against the viral meme, others are finding solace in the tweet during a time of sheer disaster and, truthfully, an assumed war against women.

If we don’t laugh, we’ll cry, right?

Forget that … adopt me https://t.co/zQprHktrEv — Alicia Gray (@AliGraysAnatomy) June 28, 2022

Pack it up, kids.



The Divine Ms M just won the meme https://t.co/zPGUklDO83 — Jaz: 🧛‍♀️ ISO Fang Daddy 🧛‍♂️ (@KaraAbheri1) June 28, 2022

This certainly isn’t the first time Midler has taken a strong stance on a controversial topic, with the 76-year-old actress campaigning for wind power back in March of this year despite harsh criticism. Still, one can assume that Midler is doing her best to bring comfort to folks during a disturbing time in America that has us all a little on edge.

Before you get adopted by the Sanderson sisters, be sure to check out Hocus Pocus 2 when it arrives on Disney Plus on Sept. 30.