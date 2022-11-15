Beyoncé and Jay Z are now tied for the most Grammy nominations

Talk about a power couple. The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced today, and to no one’s surprise superstar singer Beyoncé racked up nine nominations. This brings her to a grand total of 88 nominations, which ties her with her husband — rapper Jay-Z — for the most of all time.

This isn’t even Beyoncé’s best year in terms of nominations. In 2010, she racked up 10, which tied fellow singer Lauren Hill for the most nominations for a female artist in a single year (Hill was nominated for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998). Beyoncé also has the most wins by a female artist with 28.

Jay-Z is no slouch either. He’s tied for the most wins by a rapper with Kanye West at 24. He’s also second place in most nominations in one night without winning at 8. Paul McCartney has the distinction of the most with 9 from 1966.

Beyoncé received her nominations in a variety of categories for her album Renaissance, which was nominated for album of the year. Her song “Break my Soul” was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic recording.

Her song “Plastic Off the Sofa” was nominated for Best Traditional R&B performance and “Virgo’s Groove” was nominated for Best R&B Performance. Her ninth nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media was for the song “Be Alive” from the King Richard movie.

Jay-Z received five nominations for contributing to Renaissance and for the DJ Khaled song “God Did,” which many considered one of the best verses of anyone ever. We’ll have to wait until the Grammy ceremony airs Feb. 5 on CBS to see how many trophies the couple can add to their trophy case at home (assuming they have one).