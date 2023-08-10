‘Big Brother’ wastes no time acknowledging the Luke Valentine controversy in new intro sequence

Ever since Big Brother‘s Luke Valentine sparked controversy by uttering a racial epithet in casual conversation, fans have been wondering whether there will be any repercussions for the person who is quickly becoming America’s most hated houseguest.

The latest episode of the reality show has seemingly already acknowledged Luke’s standing on everyone’s poo list by way of a new houseguest intro that not only speeds past the contestant rather quickly but also utilizes goopy slime as his theme. The clip was shared by a reality show devotee on the social media platform X.

Fans were quick to notice the slime gag, which generated a laughing emoji from one user.

Not them giving Luke the icky slime 🤣 — 💋 Kat 💄 Taylor 💋 (@ilikep4pp4roni) August 10, 2023

However, other viewers were not too happy about Luke’s presence in any capacity.

Can they take Luke out of this please? — Cason Jones (@CasonJones1234) August 10, 2023

ruined in 1 second thanks to Luke 🤮 — AP (@apoboe623) August 10, 2023

This isn’t the first time Big Brother has released media edited in a specific way to tip-toe around problematic contestants. For instance, past winner Jackson Michie was accused of “racially insensitive microaggressions,” according to a former co-houseguest, as People reported. In a montage of past winners released on Big Brother‘s Instagram account in promotion of season 25, Jackson’s presence was subtly omitted (they showed confetti encompassing the entire frame, but not Jackson’s face).

In terms of what Luke actually said, he unfortunately uttered the N-word which was caught on camera and shared on social media. A slime gag during the houseguest intro is an okay step and all, but doesn’t bode well for CBS in terms of heeding calls for getting Luke removed from the show entirely.