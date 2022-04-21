Bill Murray subject of behavior complaint on Aziz Ansari’s new film

Actor Bill Murray recently joined Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal and now it has been reported the actor and folk figure is the subject of an inappropriate behavior complaint which caused the production to pause recently.

The news of the investigation and presently unknown allegation was reported earlier today by Deadline Hollywood. Ansari is not a subject of the complaint, nor is fellow actor Seth Rogen, who has a role in the film. Examination of the claim is ongoing, and cast and crew were told about production on the project being suspended last evening.

The film is based on the book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, by Atul Gawande, an American doctor. Principal photography had started March 28 and was about halfway done before the purported incident brought things to a suspended state this week. The film was envisioned for a 2023 release, it is now not known if this date will be impacted. In another report from Deadline Hollywood yesterday, it notes Ansari and his team are talking with Searchlight Pictures about next steps, and the letter sent out suggests things will not be as they were before if and when the project ever resumes.

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production. We will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

